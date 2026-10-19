JD Vance tried to blame Joe Biden for gas prices and CBS News stunned him into silence – 17 replies that said it all

Politics cbs news gas prices JD Vance

JD Vance hosted a rather disastrous Town Hall in Michigan over the weekend.

The Vice President was looking to connect face-to-face with voters in the key swing state but it’s hard to imagine his appearance did anything to help the Maga cause.

Vance’s lack of charisma had nowhere to hide as he was confronted by voters looking for answers to tough questions on the economy, the war, and everything else the Trump administration has screwed up in just under two years in charge.

Eventually, the subject of skyrocketing gas prices came up. Vance tried to dust off the ol’ Biden excuse. It did not go well.

JD VANCE: The biggest reason why gas prices are so high is because when Joe Biden … TONY DOKOUPIL: It’s almost been two years. At a certain point it becomes your economy, not Joe Biden’s economy https://t.co/Tg7PVgARYV — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) October 18, 2026

Things are certainly going off script when Bari Weiss-appointed pretty boy Tony Dokoupil is pushing back on pre-approved Maga talking points.

Vance didn’t have a lot to say to his counter point, but Twitter was there to pick up the slack.

1. JD Vance, the Statute of Limitations for blaming Joe Biden has long passed. — IslandGirl☮ (@IslandG41370138) October 18, 2026

2. He’s completely obsessed with talking about Joe Biden. https://t.co/lIGBcTFxsV — Lucas Sanders 👊🏽🔥🇺🇸 (@LucasSa56947288) October 18, 2026

3. JD VANCE: The biggest reason why gas prices are so high is because of Trump (corrected) … https://t.co/puec5soBOZ — Gandalv (@Microinteracti1) October 18, 2026

4. @VP I know you're not very smart, but the reason we have high gas prices is because the convicted felon launched an illegal war of convenience against Iran, not understanding the consequences. https://t.co/6F2Xd5LIGv — Caring Guy💙🇺🇸🌈✌🏻 (@caringguy1957) October 18, 2026

5. The fact this weasel thinks he stands a chance of being the next President is laughable. https://t.co/CrJHIgTd8O — cameron 🔥 (@camruined) October 18, 2026

6. I'd rather watch paint dry, then listen to Vance speak! — BarkinBoss (@barkinboss) October 18, 2026