People were asked for the ‘nastiest read’ they’d ever seen and the brilliant Philomena Cunk on American history was the hands-down winner

Entertainment diane morgan Philomena cunk

Here’s a rather lovely little thing from back in the day that all began when @sassymood asked this over on Twitter.

‘What’s the nastiest read you’ve ever seen someone give?’

And because everyone loves a good put-down it prompted no end of responses like all of these …

nobody’s ever dunked on babies this hard and never will https://t.co/DL0pk2oAL2 pic.twitter.com/XTQN7uEZE8 — lala (@ecto_fun) October 23, 2024

gagged him so bad he reevaluated his entire life and spent the rest of the movie fixing everything for her pic.twitter.com/nJnBikIRAX https://t.co/dIhlMMEfZ8 — ems (@atotalposer) October 22, 2024

But this quote from Philomena Cunk, played by Diane Morgan and written by Charlie Brooker, must surely be the heaviest body blow.

not ‘nastiest’ but certainly one of the truest https://t.co/W7EZXY2OeE pic.twitter.com/cywjCFe71U — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 22, 2024

It’s even better straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

And these people loved it as much as we did.

1. white Americans spitting hellfire in the replies with zero self-awareness (or context of the character of Philomena Cunk) are… wow. — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 23, 2024

2. Them mfs said "the land of the free! Wait…. Not yall tho" 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/dfnKawPSeW — フーリ (FOOLY URAMESHI) 🤙🏽 BAPE DESTROYER (@ChrissaSJE) October 23, 2024

3. i love cunk on earth so much lol — Shmesh Squishington (@Lord_Shmesh) October 22, 2024

4. Cunk on …… one of the best characters created in a long time & excellently performed. — SeaninRoundhay ⚫@seaninroundhay.bsky.social (@seaninroundhay) October 22, 2024

5. Cunk on earth and cunk on Britain are two elite tv shows. So is everything Diane Morgan Is in tbf. Mandy and motherland also elite. — Rahul (@rahulx_777) October 23, 2024

6. This show remains one of my all-time favorites whenever I need a good laugh. — kowshi bob (@Santhu_RSY_) October 23, 2024

In the same episode, ‘Philomena’ delved into the concept of manifest destiny.

We need more Philomena Cunk. Just saying.

H/T @sassymood, @Luiseach Image @fastgiggle