Entertainment diane morgan Philomena cunk

People were asked for the ‘nastiest read’ they’d ever seen and the brilliant Philomena Cunk on American history was the hands-down winner

Poke Staff. Updated October 19th, 2026

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Here’s a rather lovely little thing from back in the day that all began when @sassymood asked this over on Twitter.

‘What’s the nastiest read you’ve ever seen someone give?’

And because everyone loves a good put-down it prompted no end of responses like all of these …

But this quote from Philomena Cunk, played by Diane Morgan and written by Charlie Brooker, must surely be the heaviest body blow.

It’s even better straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.

@fastgiggle THATS SURPRISING #cunkonearth #philomenacunk #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #america ♬ Sneaky Snitch – Kevin MacLeod
Oof Meme GIFfrom Oof GIFs

And these people loved it as much as we did.

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In the same episode, ‘Philomena’ delved into the concept of manifest destiny.

@clips_i_enjoyed Source: Cunk on Earth BBC iplayer Episode 4 Part 4 Manifest Destiny #philomenacunk #philomenacunkedits #cunkonearth #britishhumour #mockumentary ♬ original sound – Clips To Make You Smile

We need more Philomena Cunk. Just saying.

H/T @sassymood, @Luiseach Image @fastgiggle