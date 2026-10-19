Entertainment diane morgan Philomena cunk
People were asked for the ‘nastiest read’ they’d ever seen and the brilliant Philomena Cunk on American history was the hands-down winner
Here’s a rather lovely little thing from back in the day that all began when @sassymood asked this over on Twitter.
‘What’s the nastiest read you’ve ever seen someone give?’
And because everyone loves a good put-down it prompted no end of responses like all of these …
nobody’s ever dunked on babies this hard and never will https://t.co/DL0pk2oAL2 pic.twitter.com/XTQN7uEZE8
— lala (@ecto_fun) October 23, 2024
gagged him so bad he reevaluated his entire life and spent the rest of the movie fixing everything for her pic.twitter.com/nJnBikIRAX https://t.co/dIhlMMEfZ8
— ems (@atotalposer) October 22, 2024
Howard had the mf time https://t.co/SN8jou2sUq pic.twitter.com/e6lUDzd2iP
— Mr. Mashigura (@thejdevereaux) October 21, 2024
But this quote from Philomena Cunk, played by Diane Morgan and written by Charlie Brooker, must surely be the heaviest body blow.
not ‘nastiest’ but certainly one of the truest https://t.co/W7EZXY2OeE pic.twitter.com/cywjCFe71U
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) October 22, 2024
It’s even better straight from the horse’s mouth, so to speak.
@fastgiggle THATS SURPRISING #cunkonearth #philomenacunk #foryou #foryoupage #fyp #america ♬ Sneaky Snitch – Kevin MacLeod
And these people loved it as much as we did.
In the same episode, ‘Philomena’ delved into the concept of manifest destiny.
@clips_i_enjoyed Source: Cunk on Earth BBC iplayer Episode 4 Part 4 Manifest Destiny #philomenacunk #philomenacunkedits #cunkonearth #britishhumour #mockumentary ♬ original sound – Clips To Make You Smile
We need more Philomena Cunk. Just saying.
H/T @sassymood, @Luiseach Image @fastgiggle