Politics nigel farage Reform UK

Farage’s five million might be his downfall after it emerges he wasn’t supposed to call it a gift for Brexit – more undercover woe for Reform

Oonagh Keating. Updated October 20th, 2026

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You’d think being given five million quid by a billionaire mate would be a good thing, but in the case of Nigel Farage, it’s looking more and more likely to be the tugged thread that finally unravels the ‘Call me Prime Minister’ jumper he’s been knitting for the past decade.

In April, the Guardian revealed that a Thailand-based crypto billionaire had given Farage the cool five million just before he changed his mind and agreed to stand for Parliament. The Reform Leader excused his failure to declare it to the Commons by claiming it was simply a gift to cover his security for life.

That’s a hell of a lot of milkshake shields.

The following month, Farage changed the story, describing the money as a reward for the years he’d spent getting Brexit over the line. That put it squarely back into the political arena, and may be the sticking point for the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

To make things even more difficult for Farage (Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.), his former senior aide Dan Jukes – who was suspended after a Channel 4/Verbatim undercover team caught him apparently trying to find a way around rules on allowable donations – has made another appearance in a newly released clip.

There’s probably never a good time to suggest that a politician had been fed a line, and then gone rogue with his own spin. If there were, however, a particularly bad time, it would probably be just after being caught in another undercover filming scandal, while waiting for the Standards Committee to decide whether the £5 million should have been declared.

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