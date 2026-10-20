Farage’s five million might be his downfall after it emerges he wasn’t supposed to call it a gift for Brexit – more undercover woe for Reform

Politics nigel farage Reform UK

You’d think being given five million quid by a billionaire mate would be a good thing, but in the case of Nigel Farage, it’s looking more and more likely to be the tugged thread that finally unravels the ‘Call me Prime Minister’ jumper he’s been knitting for the past decade.

In April, the Guardian revealed that a Thailand-based crypto billionaire had given Farage the cool five million just before he changed his mind and agreed to stand for Parliament. The Reform Leader excused his failure to declare it to the Commons by claiming it was simply a gift to cover his security for life.

That’s a hell of a lot of milkshake shields.

EXCL: Nigel Farage was given an undisclosed £5m by crypto billionaire Christopher Harborne shortly before announcing he would stand in general election @Annaisaac reveals https://t.co/p3REx60Wj7 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) April 29, 2026

The following month, Farage changed the story, describing the money as a reward for the years he’d spent getting Brexit over the line. That put it squarely back into the political arena, and may be the sticking point for the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner.

🚨 WATCH: Nigel Farage says the £5m gift he received from Christopher Harborne was a "reward for campaigning for Brexit for 27 years" https://t.co/CP7wcSFlE9 — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) May 14, 2026

To make things even more difficult for Farage (Oh dear. How sad. Never mind.), his former senior aide Dan Jukes – who was suspended after a Channel 4/Verbatim undercover team caught him apparently trying to find a way around rules on allowable donations – has made another appearance in a newly released clip.

Excl: New undercover footage shared with the Guardian raises fresh questions about Reform leader’s statement that £5m gift was for security Farage’s claim that the money was a reward for Brexit was "not the line to take from the press office". The conversation also shows former close aide Dan Jukes say that it is "a bit priced in" by the public that Farage should profit from politics. Footage via @Verbatim_Media

https://t.co/a88pzxb7Nu — Anna Isaac (@Annaisaac) October 19, 2026

🚨 WATCH: Undercover footage of Nigel Farage’s close aide shows Farage was not supposed to say the £5m gift was for Brexit "That was not the line to take from the press office. So now the line is ‘a thank you for Brexit, to pay for his security for the rest of his life’…" https://t.co/7CRbjRcR0Z — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 19, 2026

There’s probably never a good time to suggest that a politician had been fed a line, and then gone rogue with his own spin. If there were, however, a particularly bad time, it would probably be just after being caught in another undercover filming scandal, while waiting for the Standards Committee to decide whether the £5 million should have been declared.

1. Holy shit!! This is huge – concrete proof that Nigel Farage lied about the £5m gift that he tried to hide? pic.twitter.com/g5cth5fGXC — Rt Hon. Will || Portfolio for Sarcasm (parody) (@colder_sarcasm) October 19, 2026

2. If Nigel Farage’s £5million ‘gift’ was truly unconditional, then why would the party need to construct “a line from the press office”…. The press office have already admitted they “defend the indefensible” and looks like this is another case…. pic.twitter.com/rFZguAc6Oo — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) October 19, 2026

3. Do you know, I used to really hate #NigelFarage 'cos I thought he was just a bigoted, smug, corrupt git who was using his political influence to exploit disenfranchised voters and help himself & his donors to profit from his gaslighting… …I still do…but I 'used to' too. https://t.co/5UPNUo0UJJ — Paul Birch (@Wakethefitup) October 19, 2026

4. 🚨 The £5m story just got more awkward. Farage said the money was for security. Then he said it was a reward for Brexit. Now his own close aide, Dan Jukes, has been secretly recorded saying the reward explanation was not the press office line, the official line was security.… pic.twitter.com/zla5fPvgoi — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterSBF) October 19, 2026

5. Has Nigel ever been honest, about anything, in his life? A pathological liar https://t.co/US7bTthXK2 — Luke Robert Black (@lukerobertblack) October 19, 2026

6. Farage claim that £5m was reward for Brexit was "not press office line", close aide says.

It is “priced in” for Farage to profit from politics?

The most corrupt person in UK politics.@Nigel_Farage @reformparty_uk @TiceRichard @RobertJenrick @ZiaYusufUK https://t.co/Vtl2knLM5P — Thomas Standfield (@TStandfield1789) October 19, 2026

7. All starting to unravel https://t.co/WMZ6Y25poZ — Happygolucky (@pleaseresign) October 19, 2026