The only HR ‘harassment’ video you need to watch this week (wait for it!)

Videos funny work

Finally, an HR video that you will want to watch more than once.

It comes courtesy of the good people of the good people of the Somerset Farm House (don’t forget to watch to the end, obviously).

That’s definitely a lesson to remember, right there.

It went viral on Twitter after it was posted by @goodbreffis and here is just a little bit of the love it generated.

1. A Proper HR Training Video pic.twitter.com/NmyfP2wNPX — Grits n Football (@goodbreffis) October 20, 2026

2. Best HR harassment video ever. pic.twitter.com/CKpzLYshUq — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) October 20, 2026

3. i've sent this to 6 people and i'm still laughing https://t.co/qQ6onk1Fcl — hiyumiNAO 💛✨ (@hiyumiNAO) October 21, 2026

4. Oh man ROFL 🤣😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QVcpNCJ9SP — Critically Thinking & Drinking 🧐 🥃🧉🍸🍹🤪 (@TheCriticalDri1) October 20, 2026

5. He's right that was pretty funny — Archeval 🪙 (@_Archeval_) October 20, 2026

6. did not see that coming LOL — BlindVia (@blind_via) October 21, 2026

7. This is serious, you need to pay close attention to this! How not to become a victim of sexual harassment. https://t.co/irxO1d9iaw — Trucker Dan (@TruckerDanUSA) October 22, 2026

8. Brilliant! Should’ve turned the other cheek. — CordellHunkins (@HunkinsCordell) October 21, 2026

9. I just almost died laughing 😆 — Boston Matt (@Mattman34) October 21, 2026

Lots more Somerset Farm House here (and on Insta here!).

Source Somerset Farm House