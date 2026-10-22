The only HR ‘harassment’ video you need to watch this week (wait for it!)
Finally, an HR video that you will want to watch more than once.
It comes courtesy of the good people of the good people of the Somerset Farm House (don’t forget to watch to the end, obviously).
That’s definitely a lesson to remember, right there.
It went viral on Twitter after it was posted by @goodbreffis and here is just a little bit of the love it generated.
Lots more Somerset Farm House here (and on Insta here!).
Source Somerset Farm House