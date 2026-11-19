Elon Musk claimed he’s not Maga, and the chinny reckon was visible from Mars – 21 scathingly sceptical clapbacks
The Maga experiment has been a huge failure, and the midterm election results are a direct result of that. Trump’s approval ratings are subterranean, and some former diehard supporters have joined the throng of critics.
The price of gas dropped after the election because you got whooped in the midterms BECAUSE YOU have been psychotically threatening to basically nuke Iran.
So the market reacted.
But the real bullshit is that YOU drove up the price of gas/diesel with your stupid pointless war and your psychobabble!!!
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 18, 2026
Will the last rat to leave the sinking ship please turn off the lights. Can they turn off lights? Do their little paws work on switches? I digress …
One person determined not to be the last rat off the ship is Elon Musk, who bankrolled the orange felon into the White House, got himself a position in government that allowed him to close down federal investigations into his own companies, and made sweeping cuts which experts estimate caused more than 700,000 deaths in vulnerable overseas communities.
Here’s what he had to say about Maga, during an interview for the New York Times DealBook Summit this week.
Elon today: "I’m not MAGA. I’m not even sure what MAGA means."
This is the guy who spent nearly a billion dollars on the movement, called opposing it an existential threat, and worked inside the Trump administration.
Sorry dude, you’re not rebranding now. https://t.co/W3BmkiNXVL
— Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) November 18, 2026
Elon Musk: “I’m not MAGA.
I feel pretty foolish for how much money I spent in the midterms.” https://t.co/Ut3qwnfF0y
— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 19, 2026
“I’m not Maga.”
The scepticism was visible from Mars.