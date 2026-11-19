US elon musk MAGA

The Maga experiment has been a huge failure, and the midterm election results are a direct result of that. Trump’s approval ratings are subterranean, and some former diehard supporters have joined the throng of critics.

The price of gas dropped after the election because you got whooped in the midterms BECAUSE YOU have been psychotically threatening to basically nuke Iran.

So the market reacted.

But the real bullshit is that YOU drove up the price of gas/diesel with your stupid pointless war and your psychobabble!!! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 18, 2026

Will the last rat to leave the sinking ship please turn off the lights. Can they turn off lights? Do their little paws work on switches? I digress …

One person determined not to be the last rat off the ship is Elon Musk, who bankrolled the orange felon into the White House, got himself a position in government that allowed him to close down federal investigations into his own companies, and made sweeping cuts which experts estimate caused more than 700,000 deaths in vulnerable overseas communities.

Here’s what he had to say about Maga, during an interview for the New York Times DealBook Summit this week.

Elon today: "I’m not MAGA. I’m not even sure what MAGA means." This is the guy who spent nearly a billion dollars on the movement, called opposing it an existential threat, and worked inside the Trump administration. Sorry dude, you’re not rebranding now. https://t.co/W3BmkiNXVL — Joshua Reed Eakle 🗽 (@JoshEakle) November 18, 2026

Elon Musk: “I’m not MAGA. I feel pretty foolish for how much money I spent in the midterms.” https://t.co/Ut3qwnfF0y — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 19, 2026

“I’m not Maga.”

The scepticism was visible from Mars.

1. Since elon musk is "not sure what MAGA means" here's a reminder. This is MAGA: pic.twitter.com/Vj4LFqsoK9 — Covie (@covie_93) November 19, 2026

3. Elon Musk to the New York Times: "I'm not MAGA. I feel very foolish for spending so much on the midterms" Too late fuckwad. You made your bed, now you sleep in it. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) November 19, 2026

4. "I'm not MAGA." – Elon Musk, today pic.twitter.com/96tgsiZB5W — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) November 19, 2026

5. Elon Musk says he is “not MAGA” and believes “there are positives and negatives in both parties.” He added: “I’m not sure what MAGA means, but if that means sort of blind adherence to a set of policies by the Republican Party, then I certainly don’t have that.” Yeah right,… pic.twitter.com/Q9dbayCWxw — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 19, 2026

6. He lies like the rest of us breathe https://t.co/6mB2EHopMW — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) November 19, 2026

7. Holy hell. The minute Trump sees this, his entire Putin and Xi visit in China is ruined. 🤣 Elon Musk: "I'm not MAGA. I'm not sure what MAGA means." pic.twitter.com/K9eYnCQpwo — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) November 19, 2026