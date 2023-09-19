Sean Lock on Russell Brand has gone wildly viral for reasons which will be obvious

Celebrity

A clip of the late, great Sean Lock from back in the day discussing Russell Brand on Eight out of 10 Cats has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into now.

Sean Lock on Russell Brand 10 years ago pic.twitter.com/AkxTrPyStB — Daniel Letbye (@dannylax80) September 18, 2023

Just in case that’s tricky to watch, here it is again on YouTube.

This exchange, from the Channel 4 show in 2014, was one of a number of videos that went viral as Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault said to be from a period between 2006 and 2013 – all of which he has since denied.

There was also this one – Bob Geldof’s NSFW take on Brand at the NME Awards back in 2006.

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about the Eight out of 10 Cats clip today.

Great throwback! Sean Lock’s wit is timeless. — Rufus (@Rufus_1105) September 18, 2023

Sean Lock: Gone way, way too fucking soon. Legend. — Sunraged, Thane of Liverpool (@Sunraged) September 18, 2023

Oh boy do I miss Sean Lock. https://t.co/NTJkBA96eA — Colm Tobin (@colmtobin) September 18, 2023

And here’s yet another reason to love Sean Lock; speaking out for every parent of daughters. Gone far too early — Karen Webb (@k_webb28) September 18, 2023

In short …

Sean Lock. Legend. — Cheetara Swift (@SwiftCheetara) September 18, 2023

And because we’re talking Sean Lock, there was another clip of the great man that went viral this week. And it’s got nothing to do with Russell Brand.

I miss Sean Lock so here’s “Carrot in a Box” on your timeline pic.twitter.com/w5hxaN1ooM — Ronan MuIIɐn (@RonanReigns) September 17, 2023

The brilliant Sean Lock died in 2021 and is still much missed today.

Sean Lock had that wonderful gift of saying precisely what was on his mind and not giving one single fuck. pic.twitter.com/ZXGZ5HbqR4 — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) September 19, 2023

Source Twitter @dannylax80 YouTube @theoracleofoz