Bob Geldof’s NSFW take on Russell Brand has just gone wildly viral for reasons we presumably don’t need to go into

A clip of Sir Bob Geldof giving his very public – and NSFW – take on Russell Brand has just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will already be obvious.

The clip resurfaced as Brand faces accusations of rape and sexual assault said to be from a period between 2006 and 2013 – all of which he has since denied.

This is the moment from the NME awards back in 2006, after Brand presented the Live Aid star as ‘Sir Bobby Gandalf’.

Well, Bob Geldof certainly had the measure of Russell Brand. pic.twitter.com/6jtpo89PIA — Miffy aka Baroness Heidi Hole of Bonque. (@miffythegamer) September 16, 2023

We’re not sure what we like best – what Sir Bob says, or the look he gives him afterwards.

Love how he turns to look at him too. — Alan Kennedy (@AEAKennedy) September 16, 2023

It’s the eye contact. Russell looking so angry about it. Iconic — Rebecca (@rgj_xo) September 16, 2023

My favourite thing about the clip is the way that Bob Geldof then looks over at Brand, with a look of: “what, the, f**k, are you, gonna do about it?”.

Stone. Cold. https://t.co/ySiNeNgQME — Alex Baker (@alexbakerman) September 17, 2023

And just in case you want to watch Geldof’s entire speech – and what Brand had to say afterwards …

