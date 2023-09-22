23 baffling things from r/confusing that will have you scratching your head

Pics

Some things in life just don’t add up – like why hotdog buns and hotdogs are sold in different pack sizes, why Donald Duck wraps a towel around his lower half when he gets out of the bath and how Donald Trump has a shot at being president again.

Over on Reddit’s r/confusing forum, baffled Redditors have posted things they’ve spotted that give the grey matter a workout, and we’ve collected a few great examples.

1. “This is a flat floor”



(Via)

2. “So, so many questions”



(Via)

3. Wait! No …what?



(Via)

4. Why tf does my toilet have a record option?



(Via)

5. If her strength is magical, why is she so buff?



(Via)

6. He seems more confused than we are



(Via)

7. Physics is crazy



Via

8. Why are they called Monkey Face Orchids?



(Via)

9. These Road Chef doors



Via

10. How can it have more likes than views?



Via

11. Don’t never drink and drive



Via

12. Maybe you are a robot



Via