Politics

Jo Coburn’s anti-strike question got the response it truly deserved from a junior doctor

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 25th, 2023

Both junior doctors and consultants have just finished one in a series of strikes in their continued effort to win pay restoration from the Government.

On BBC’s Politics Live, Jo Coburn brought up the cost of providing cover for striking doctors.

Watch how that worked out for her when Dr. Anna Warrington gave a comprehensive response.

“People watching this programme will be aghast that that is what’s being paid out because you’re on strike.”

“I’m aghast, as well, that the NHS has to pay private contractor rates to meet their essential needs. This isn’t just on strike days, this is on a daily basis.”

“And is it time to go back to work, then? You and your colleagues, to go back to work, to stop that amount of money being spent.”

“That’s a lovely idea. Wouldn’t it be nice if we went back to work and suddenly there wasn’t a staffing crisis?”

Jo Coburn, like the NHS – at least for now – publicly owned.

And the lesson from this is –

In short …

@implausibleblog shared a longer edit here, which is well worth a watch.

Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab