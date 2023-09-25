Jo Coburn’s anti-strike question got the response it truly deserved from a junior doctor

Politics

Both junior doctors and consultants have just finished one in a series of strikes in their continued effort to win pay restoration from the Government.

On BBC’s Politics Live, Jo Coburn brought up the cost of providing cover for striking doctors.

Watch how that worked out for her when Dr. Anna Warrington gave a comprehensive response.

Jo Coburn: People will be aghast that £3000 is being paid out because you're on strike? Dr Anna Warrington: "I'm aghast that the NHS has to pay private contractor rates to meet their essential needs… the government needs to finance the NHS adequately so this doesn't arise." pic.twitter.com/Np6btepkvJ — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) September 21, 2023

“People watching this programme will be aghast that that is what’s being paid out because you’re on strike.” “I’m aghast, as well, that the NHS has to pay private contractor rates to meet their essential needs. This isn’t just on strike days, this is on a daily basis.” “And is it time to go back to work, then? You and your colleagues, to go back to work, to stop that amount of money being spent.” “That’s a lovely idea. Wouldn’t it be nice if we went back to work and suddenly there wasn’t a staffing crisis?”

Jo Coburn, like the NHS – at least for now – publicly owned.

1.

Well, this will be the last time the BBC tries to interview a highly competent professional. pic.twitter.com/N37qeAL4fJ — Philip Proudfoot (@PhilipProudfoot) September 25, 2023

2.

Love the doctor’s slightly patronising tone, hope BBC media hosts get more of this, they are taken far more seriously than they deserve. https://t.co/JhOBq3wnFs — Matt Scott (@MattScottMusic) September 25, 2023

3.

The Richard Madeley school of journalism: faux outrage responding to workers striking and then reflecting ideological position of government/employer as the middle ground. Journalism should be about independent integration of fact and opinion, not playing pass the effing parcel! https://t.co/9sXXU7y9dR — John (@Millopress) September 25, 2023

4.

Bringing this awful government to account for their dereliction of duty to the NHS brilliantly https://t.co/St9JI7UJ8M — tony husband (@tonyhusband1) September 25, 2023

5.

It is always great to hear the truth so articulately expressed. — Bob George (@BobGeor27574923) September 25, 2023

6.

The state of British media that when a detailed and factual response was being given, the clown of a presenter is trying to cut her off. “Is it time to get back to work then?” Is it time for you to fuck off? https://t.co/0pbaEmX5w8 — Sam (@sjam29) September 25, 2023

7.

Imagine the market rate being over 3x what our Govt thinks is a fair rate to pay highly qualified & experienced staff? https://t.co/iOOZ4lk3vL — Stephen moore (@Stephen28780796) September 22, 2023

8.

This doctor is absolutely on point. This payment happens all the time because the nhs doesn’t have even close to the staffing resources it needs. https://t.co/4adR4MkoUE — Clare H (@clarey999) September 24, 2023

9.

"Your skills seem to be highly specialised and extremely valuable to society. Isn't it time you went back to work and accepted decreasing pay and worsening conditions?" — Adam (@tricktrifle) September 25, 2023

10.

It’s not often that one of Jo Coburn’s questions blows up in her face. This one did! pic.twitter.com/wJjPBmUtMg — Nick O'Donnell (@gnickodonnell) September 22, 2023

11.

Dr Anna Warrington's response here is just *chef's kiss* https://t.co/HcJ3yajmme — Hassan Ali Beg (@NotoriousB_E_G) September 23, 2023

And the lesson from this is –

#NHS Don’t ask loaded questions of competent professionals as they’ll wipe the floor with you. https://t.co/pvJXgxyD9m — Allegedly Anna Ⓥ #ClimateEmergency (@MislaMonty) September 25, 2023

In short …

Wow. Anna Warrington for Health Secretary! https://t.co/w8T14aexp0 — Richard Barfield (@rjbarfield1) September 24, 2023

@implausibleblog shared a longer edit here, which is well worth a watch.

READ MORE

An NHS junior doctor just tore Rishi Sunak a new one and it’s an important, magnificent listen

Source HaggisUK Image Screengrab