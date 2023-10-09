‘Your kids want candy?? They should get a job!’ – Unhinged Halloween Take of the Day

Pics

A Redditor named u/Possible_Resort9672 posted an image on r/facepalm with the heading –

‘Your kids want candy?? They should get a job!’

It was of a sign left in a window by some fiercely anti-Trick-or-Treat so-called, and it really is over the top.

See what you think.

In case that was difficult to read for anyone, here is every unhinged word of it.

‘Attention Satanic Socialists!

This is the home of a PATROTIC CHRISTIAN Family!

We work hard and pay taxes. We do not celebrate Šatan’s Day

We do not give away free candy to lazy entitled freeloaders!

No Handouts! Welcome to AMERICA!!

If you want candy GET A JOB!!

And FIND Jesus!!!!’

We thought these Redditors captured the mood perfectly.

Hope they put that same note in the plate for the preacher on Sundays.

JustElectricBoogie

Jesus: I literally told people to walk away from their jobs, during their shift and we lived on the generosity of others.

Also, it’s CANDY.

Illithilitch

Didn’t Jesus give free bread & fish to the multitudes?

CleaveIShallNot

My 7 year old son has black lung from working the mines for money to buy candy.

BoatTuggingJesus

Bruh, why I always gotta find Jesus? Why can’t he find me? It really makes me feel like he doesn’t want to hang out with me when I’m always the one initiating contact.

MrBobSacamano

What are you guys doing for Satan’s Day this year?

ChrisBerman420

If the Bible holds any truth then Jesus was a Socialist. It’s true look it up.

TheSkakried

Scariest decoration I’ve seen.

Cahauburn

Translation: “My kids aren’t going to have any fun as a child, and neither shall you.”

Xploding_Penguin

“Get a job, you commie!!” Jesus.

RupertTheReign

If you show up in a Jesus costume will you get candy?

TN_GMan

“Hungry? You should have brought your own loaves and fishes” – Jesus

Fellowes321

There was always a more acceptable way to avoid having to give out sweets.

Or you could just turn off the patio light. (The universal signal that we have no candy.)

EWMcC79

Hot-Bint spoke some truth.

This house gonna get egged.

Yep. It’s called Trick or Treat for a reason.

