Politics

Angela Rayner’s mum phoned during a Channel 4 interview and we can’t decide if it was the worst moment or the best

Poke Staff. Updated October 10th, 2023

According to polls, many more people prefer to contact each other via written messages – texts, Snapchat, WhatsApp – than by actually phoning them, so calls are becoming an increasingly rare occurrence.

When Angela Rayner spotted her mum was phoning her, it was so unusual that she had to interrupt her Channel 4 News interview with Paul McNamara to find out what the emergency was.

There was no emergency – thankfully.

“My mum never rings me and she’s never up in the morning. She’s going Llandudno, that’s why she’s up.”

We can’t imagine that happening to Rishi Sunak. “Hang on – my butler never rings me …”

It was very relatable.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

It could happen to anyone.

READ MORE

This reporter being interrupted by his mum is a lovely, funny watch

Source Serena Barker-Singh via Angela Rayner Image Screengrab