Angela Rayner’s mum phoned during a Channel 4 interview and we can’t decide if it was the worst moment or the best

Politics

According to polls, many more people prefer to contact each other via written messages – texts, Snapchat, WhatsApp – than by actually phoning them, so calls are becoming an increasingly rare occurrence.

When Angela Rayner spotted her mum was phoning her, it was so unusual that she had to interrupt her Channel 4 News interview with Paul McNamara to find out what the emergency was.

There was no emergency – thankfully.

She never rings me…and then…pic.twitter.com/PsGmdQG9oH — Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) October 8, 2023

“My mum never rings me and she’s never up in the morning. She’s going Llandudno, that’s why she’s up.”

We can’t imagine that happening to Rishi Sunak. “Hang on – my butler never rings me …”

It was very relatable.

1.

2.

Love this, mum's, you gotta love em…. https://t.co/j9OSD0l9fR — Lady Charlie says 3.5% (@HarveyFirestone) October 8, 2023

3.

Sweet. Are we to be governed by normal people or is that too much to expect? https://t.co/HlvmnAS0nl — Sir Clive (‘lefty’) Wismayer (@CliveWismayer) October 8, 2023

4.

This is adorable https://t.co/zekrJKUkPL — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) October 8, 2023

5.

Hard relate on this one. If mum rings, my heart sinks because something MUST be up. https://t.co/jjzvQ4bBiQ — Jen Tan 陳梅花 (@djientan) October 9, 2023

6.

Liked this. At a time politics risks getting robotic I do think Angela Rayner (along with a few others on both benches) brings a more human approach to communication. https://t.co/s2hIdhvlpV — James (@jhallwood) October 8, 2023

7.

This is so something my mum would do! Must be a Manchester thing. Her face! @AngelaRayner we’ve all been there! https://t.co/Q27GpB7zVJ — Sofia Ahmed (@sofiaahmed1) October 8, 2023

8.

we do not share a politics but it is very clear that angela rayner is the best politician (relatable, human, real) in the shadow cabinet by a country mile https://t.co/fiD2o7ApTA — Ben Smoke (@bencsmoke) October 9, 2023

9.

That face you make when your mum says "I've just called to congratulate you" pic.twitter.com/ugKpxXZiPu — McSouness (@McSouness) October 8, 2023

10.

Whatever you think of the politics, perceived concessions, current iteration of Labour etc.,,,within the current political landscape (especially), a woman like Angela Rayner, with her life experiences, working at the level she does, is fucking MIRACULOUS https://t.co/1WO0scimga — Terri White (@Terri_White) October 8, 2023

It could happen to anyone.

This reminds me of when my mother rang me in the middle of a lecture. I asked the students to say hello, to which they piped up in unison: "Hello Ben's mum"! https://t.co/qb9s5nlIMV — Ben Wood /|\✝️ (@BenWood14750019) October 8, 2023

READ MORE

This reporter being interrupted by his mum is a lovely, funny watch

Source Serena Barker-Singh via Angela Rayner Image Screengrab