This Morning’s farewell to Holly Willoughby was totally spellbinding (and not in a good way)

Poke Staff. Updated October 11th, 2023

The huge breaking news in the last 24 hours is, of course, the resignation of Holly Willoughby from ITV’s This Morning after 14 years.

Just in case you’re sniggering at the suggestion it’s not of paramount importance, look how Sky News treated it.

Anyway, we mention it again because ITV did a bit of a montage to say farewell to the (former) presenter and – full disclosure – we can’t stop watching.

Is it just us? Hopefully not, at leat, not by the looks of what these people had to say.

To conclude …

