This Morning’s farewell to Holly Willoughby was totally spellbinding (and not in a good way)

Celebrity

The huge breaking news in the last 24 hours is, of course, the resignation of Holly Willoughby from ITV’s This Morning after 14 years.

Just in case you’re sniggering at the suggestion it’s not of paramount importance, look how Sky News treated it.

Anyway, we mention it again because ITV did a bit of a montage to say farewell to the (former) presenter and – full disclosure – we can’t stop watching.

'She will forever be one of us.' It's the end of an era but we want to thank Holly for the last 14 years on This Morning. #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/WPnCrY1U0i — This Morning (@thismorning) October 11, 2023

Is it just us? Hopefully not, at leat, not by the looks of what these people had to say.

Why is This Morning’s “goodbye” to Holly Willoughby via a load of half arsed text shoved into the title sequence so… pic.twitter.com/Sv4RNAGUN0 — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) October 11, 2023

I am screaming at those titles. — Christopher Golds (@chrisgolds) October 11, 2023

I am truly mesmerised by the "Goodbye Holly" graphics in the opening titles of This Morning. The "family comes first" one has broken my brain forever pic.twitter.com/qeJYxsJRa7 — Sophie Hell (@SophLouiseHall) October 11, 2023

Me adding WordArt to all my work in school https://t.co/6uHUeAcWBE — Aidan (@aidanthereup) October 11, 2023

flavours of a big bedsheet banner on the motorway — peanut (@AmyLeMesmer) October 11, 2023

It’s giving done at 9:55 with the lack of effort — Dave (@DavidMackayy) October 11, 2023

I don’t know why but the titles kinda seem like a joke with “end of an era”, “family comes first” – just comes off really weird. Maybe it’s just me. — Adam Khan (@Adam_Khan100) October 11, 2023

This Morning’s design team working on this 15 minutes before the show airs pic.twitter.com/XYVmKPHMBB https://t.co/qYHXXyaTSP — C. (@cstsher) October 11, 2023

I was really hoping this was a parody when I first saw those graphics. Also, the ‘the show must go on’ was brutal! — Matthew Mclane (@MatthewMclane) October 11, 2023

To conclude …

When my mates have invited me out but my parents said they’re paying for a takeaway pic.twitter.com/ANLkB3bVwZ — Grace (@graceyldn) October 11, 2023

READ MORE

Sky News interrupted its Israel war zone coverage to report Holly Willoughby had quit and got all the responses it surely deserved