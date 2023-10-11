Sky News interrupted its Israel war zone coverage to report Holly Willoughby had quit and got all the responses it surely deserved

News

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, and a lot of it is truly, unimaginably horrendous.

There was also the news that Holly Willoughby has quit ITV’s This Morning after 14 years, which is no doubt of interest to a not inconsiderable number of TV news viewers.

But this ‘breaking news’ moment on Sky Newsfelt at best rather odd and more than a little off-kilter. And at worst, well, best have a watch for yourself.

Not Holly Willoughby's resignation being reported from a literal warzone pic.twitter.com/H5xtELVW1k — Mark (@mrkphllps1) October 10, 2023

He’s going to need a new gear box.

The moment went viral on Twitter and here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

1.

“It’s one small step for man… and I’m just hearing Holly Willoughby has resigned…” https://t.co/UsBbWUgMlZ pic.twitter.com/qMdDasjSKI — christhebarker (@christhebarker) October 10, 2023

2.

3.

Imagine they send you to a war zone then make you announce this… I’d quit https://t.co/FQBYWWUC9n — Sophie Thompson (@sophxthompson) October 10, 2023

4.

No way they got this guy announcing this live from a war zone, no one else was available? https://t.co/pGKtFnOHLN — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) October 10, 2023

5.

"I counted them all out, and I counted them back in again, and Holly Willoughby was missing." https://t.co/JDPHzGuQBr pic.twitter.com/UukgSm0cxH — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) October 11, 2023

6.

Imagine reporting live from an active war zone and having to stop reporting on that for the “Breaking News” that Holly Willoughby has left This Morning. Our country is a parody sometimes. https://t.co/yAVRnSfViQ — Michael Lavelle (@mikelavelle93) October 10, 2023

7.

This is like asking a reporter at the fall of the Berlin Wall to break the news that a new series of 'Allo 'Allo has been commissioned. https://t.co/dvL09Sw523 — Fergus Craig (@FergusCraig) October 10, 2023

8.

Sometimes, it's better to just treat the voice in your ear bud as though it were just a voice in your head and not do what it suggests… https://t.co/bGJRB9OwVV — Jonathan Mills (@Muinchille) October 11, 2023

9.

"Sir, a second presenter has resigned from This Morning" https://t.co/dWwDtMboWO pic.twitter.com/qHsVyNV8vW — Sam Whyte (@SamWhyte) October 10, 2023

10.

I know I go on about how funny and absurd I find 'celebrity' but this is straight from The Twilight Zone. This could be on Brass Eye.

Live, from a warzone…. Holly Willoughby resignation is the breaking news.

We have truly lost ourselves. https://t.co/RpfwZaePM1 — Christopher Farrelly (@ChrisFarrelly) October 10, 2023

11.

I genuinely want to delve into the mindset of the person who thought Holly Willoughby’s This Morning departure needed to be reported on from Jerusalem https://t.co/nFUjdUs3iY — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncan88) October 10, 2023

12.

That's it. I'm on LSD. That's what it is. I'm tripping and none of the past few days have actually happened because otherwise the world has truly just lost its last brain cell. ‍♂️ https://t.co/ccxPBBKEIh — Rudy (@theneonrequiem) October 10, 2023

13.

“We’re live from Israel, there’s a massive war going on, hundreds of men women and children have been massacred, but here is breaking news that Holly Willoughby …” sorry WHAT And we wonder why people don’t understand history or politics. FFS. ‍♂️pic.twitter.com/5aG1q2EA4d — Brendan May (@bmay) October 10, 2023

And just if you wanted more context …

BREAKING: Holly Willoughby says she will not return to This Morning. In a social media post making the announcement the presenter says “I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family”. https://t.co/ZfrxxrUUp5 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/eR78zH8GPq — Sky News (@SkyNews) October 10, 2023

We’re with historian and presenter, Greg Jenner.

Ooof, covering showbiz news from a war zone feels https://t.co/oYG8vcFXei — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) October 10, 2023

Source Twitter @mrkphllps1

@SkyNews