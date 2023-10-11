News

Sky News interrupted its Israel war zone coverage to report Holly Willoughby had quit and got all the responses it surely deserved

Poke Staff. Updated October 11th, 2023

There’s a lot going on in the world right now, as no-one anywhere needs reminding, and a lot of it is truly, unimaginably horrendous.

There was also the news that Holly Willoughby has quit ITV’s This Morning after 14 years, which is no doubt of interest to a not inconsiderable number of TV news viewers.

But this ‘breaking news’ moment on Sky Newsfelt at best rather odd and more than a little off-kilter. And at worst, well, best have a watch for yourself.

He’s going to need a new gear box.

The moment went viral on Twitter and here are just a few of the many things people were saying about it.

And just if you wanted more context …

We’re with historian and presenter, Greg Jenner.

Source Twitter @mrkphllps1
@SkyNews