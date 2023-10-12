Animals

We live and learn, or so they say, and dog owner u/its_a_toni_thing has learnt an important lesson.

‘Reminder: don’t leave a new roll of wallpaper in reach of your seven month old puppy.. his face says it all’

When you look up ‘guilt’ in the encyclopaedia, this is what you see.

Let’s take a look at some of the top comments.

Oh, honey…it was ruined when you bought it.

Ben_Thar

Everything is new to me. And the best way to investigate something is by putting it in my mouth… And once it’s in my mouth… I, I, just have to chew on it, because my new teeff are just soooo good.

VonRansank

Oh man I’d be pissed, but that face.

SaltedFish I was mad for like 0.01 seconds

its_a_toni_thing

I wonder when and what the “Oh shit!” moment was for him?

virgosnake777

Looks like he had a blast.

Potential-You-5329

Dog-“I was in the other room asleep, then there was a terrible explosion and when I ran in here…to defend the house, this is all I found….must have been the cat”

trucorsair

Lol. Wallpaper meets floorpupper.

sipes216

Yeah maybe don’t buy Bacon flavored wallpaper next time.

ascii122

He redecorated!

copperfrog22

If you have a Reddit account, we recommend you follow u/its_a_toni_thing, because that pup looks like he has plenty more mischief in him.

nemonic127 had some words of consolation. Sort of.

That dog might have done you a favor. That wallpaper looked terrible.

READ MORE

10 seconds of a puppy barking at his own hiccups is enough to give your day a real lift

Source u/its_a_toni_thing Image Screengrab