Tory chair Greg Hands said the Conservatives will win the general election and Naga Munchetty’s eyebrows spoke for the nation

John Plunkett. Updated October 20th, 2023

It was the exact opposite of a great night for the Conservatives after they suffered a calamitous double by-election defeat.

And while it’s only to be expected that the government would put a brave face on it, they didn’t come any braver than party chair Greg Hands interviewed by Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast.

And the presenter’s eyebrows surely spoke for the entire nation.

And that wasn’t the only memorable moment in the pair’s exchange. We particularly liked this as well.

Ooof.

And in the unlikely event you’re wondering about the note …

Greg, you’re gonna need a bigger note.

Source Twitter @Haggis_UK