Tory chair Greg Hands said the Conservatives will win the general election and Naga Munchetty’s eyebrows spoke for the nation

It was the exact opposite of a great night for the Conservatives after they suffered a calamitous double by-election defeat.

And while it’s only to be expected that the government would put a brave face on it, they didn’t come any braver than party chair Greg Hands interviewed by Naga Munchetty on BBC Breakfast.

And the presenter’s eyebrows surely spoke for the entire nation.

Naga Munchetty – Do you think you will win the general election if it was held within 12 months? Greg Hands – Yes Naga raises her eyebrows at that reply. #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/dhDGZM1gt2 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 20, 2023

And that wasn’t the only memorable moment in the pair’s exchange. We particularly liked this as well.

Greg Hands – The number of Labour voters is about 800 higher than four years ago… very insignificant Naga Munchetty – Except they won. #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/cASrE4LBaN — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 20, 2023

You have to admire the Tories, going all around to say they got full support from the public, that Labour didn’t get much more voters, that everything is fine. At this point it’s becoming an art form. — Steph. #RefugeesWelcome. #GTTO ️‍️‍⚧️ally (@SoftDvil) October 20, 2023

Just waiting for him to bring up ‘the note’ now https://t.co/fRNtVzvNn8 — Liam Thorp (@LiamThorpECHO) October 20, 2023

Someone leave Greg a note that says "Sorry, there's no Tory votes left" https://t.co/mLlTJkH5WN — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) October 20, 2023

Yes, Greg. You’ve got your flip flops and your note. That’s all you need to fix public services, sort out the economy, clean up our waters, heal division and win back public trust. — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) October 20, 2023

And in the unlikely event you’re wondering about the note …

My handy reminder that Labour left us with “no money”! pic.twitter.com/XHUTE0Bxye — Greg Hands (@GregHands) April 16, 2023

Greg, you’re gonna need a bigger note.

