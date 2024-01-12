This hilarious (and NSFW) voice to text fail is a salutary lesson for multitaskers everywhere

Weird World

We have to confess we haven’t experimented with a voice to text app – we’re still trying to master the tricky task of switching our mobile off without taking a screenshot.

But we’ve no doubt they can be useful, especially if you’re doing something else at the same time, obviously.

But be careful what you wish for, after this hilarious (and NSFW) fail went wildly viral on Twitter, courtesy of Graham Henderson (@gkse16).

My husband says the nicest things pic.twitter.com/2PP4g0yzxs — Graham Henderson gkse16 on blueskysocial (@gkse16) January 11, 2024

Unexpected plot twist.

Who says romance is dead. — Bruce P (@BearDen64) January 11, 2024

The Husband at Tesco (A) https://t.co/JzclCl2XOX pic.twitter.com/HjibhnUJdk — Culture Ultras Football Podcast (@thecultraspod) January 12, 2024

The dangers of in-car text dictation https://t.co/iESasiJ90x — Michael Volpe OBE (@NoisyMV) January 12, 2024

I'm amazed at how well Speech-to-text works 🙂 — TheGenuineNoldjuh (@GenuineNoldjuh) January 11, 2024

And also, this.

Eleven. Unread. Messages. — Greg P (@thatgregperson) January 11, 2024

You sound like the husband — Graham Henderson gkse16 on blueskysocial (@gkse16) January 11, 2024

Source @gkse16 Image Unsplash Samuel Regan-Asante