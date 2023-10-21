Social Media

This well-aimed comeback to a snipe from the internet grammar police is one for the ages

Poke Staff. Updated October 21st, 2023

Over on r/clevercomebacks a Redditor named u/jacket313 shared this takedown of the person who tried to shame someone for not getting a comment exactly right in their second language.

See for yourself.

People enjoyed seeing a smart alec get their comeuppance.

Damn, that was a good one.
Infinite-condition41

I’d have just pumped all the insults I knew of in a different language. This person went hard and shamed the asshole. I love it.
dfeidt40

Bro fixed his grammar just to cook my guy on high heat.
DCrayfish

Reddit is full of pedants with too much free time
Hollabackwrit3r

Now that’s a burn.
Urtopian

I’m so tired of some mean native speakers complaining about grammar or using it as a contra argument like “you can’t even write without mistakes”.
Mysterious-Worry5585

Gonna need some serious ointment for that burn.
Translove228

Holy FUCK!! Classy comeback; the pedantic asshat should learn something from this. It won’t, but it should!
StewieGG

u/poopellar summed it up beautifully.

Damn, dude just rose Duolingo’s stock price with that.

Source r/clevercomebacks Image cookie_studio on Freepik