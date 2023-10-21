This well-aimed comeback to a snipe from the internet grammar police is one for the ages
Over on r/clevercomebacks a Redditor named u/jacket313 shared this takedown of the person who tried to shame someone for not getting a comment exactly right in their second language.
See for yourself.
People enjoyed seeing a smart alec get their comeuppance.
Damn, that was a good one.
Infinite-condition41
I’d have just pumped all the insults I knew of in a different language. This person went hard and shamed the asshole. I love it.
dfeidt40
Bro fixed his grammar just to cook my guy on high heat.
DCrayfish
Reddit is full of pedants with too much free time
Hollabackwrit3r
Now that’s a burn.
Urtopian
I’m so tired of some mean native speakers complaining about grammar or using it as a contra argument like “you can’t even write without mistakes”.
Mysterious-Worry5585
Gonna need some serious ointment for that burn.
Translove228
Holy FUCK!! Classy comeback; the pedantic asshat should learn something from this. It won’t, but it should!
StewieGG
u/poopellar summed it up beautifully.
Damn, dude just rose Duolingo’s stock price with that.
Source r/clevercomebacks Image cookie_studio on Freepik