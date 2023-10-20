13 of the funniest and most brutal comebacks that went viral this week

Life

Everyone loves a good comeback and here are 13 of the best that went viral this week.

1. ‘History is bound to repeat itself’



(via)

2. ‘Bro fell for it’

(via)

3. ‘We accept his words’



(via)

4. ‘This is the way’



(via)

5. ‘Outfoxed’

(via)

6. ‘Just different, that´s all’

(via)

7. ‘A French Smackdown’

(via)

8. ‘On decriminalising drugs’



(via)

9. ‘Heights of lonliness’

(via)

10. ‘Do with this information what you will’



(via)

11. ‘Misconception about gamers’

(via)

12. ‘Explains everything’

(via)

13. ‘Well god cancelled the first two over an apple’

(via)

Source Reddit r/MurderedByWords