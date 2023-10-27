Twitter

We went angling for punny reactions to this fishy headline and these 16 were just brill

Poke Staff. Updated October 27th, 2023

We love it when tweeters jump on a topic and turn it into a game, and the internet couldn’t have handed them a better springboard than this headline from the BBC.

The puns were far too tempting for people to avoid, and these were the best that they drummed up.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Even the BBC got involved. Check out their headline.

READ MORE

This ‘smashing pumpkins’ headline inspired a whole lot of celebrity puns – 23 funny favourites

Source BBC Image Wirestock on Freestock