We went angling for punny reactions to this fishy headline and these 16 were just brill
We love it when tweeters jump on a topic and turn it into a game, and the internet couldn’t have handed them a better springboard than this headline from the BBC.
The puns were far too tempting for people to avoid, and these were the best that they drummed up.
1.
I just hope everyone in the area follows the Highway Cod. https://t.co/qmUoInssoo
— fourfoot (@fourfoot) October 26, 2023
2.
There might have been ROEdworks. https://t.co/dID26eZtP5
— Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 26, 2023
3.
The M6 was like a carp park this morning https://t.co/IN52uhMdx5
— RichNeville (@RichNeville) October 26, 2023
4.
Oh that's just brill. https://t.co/bf5WO8tbkL
— T'Other Simon (@TOther_Simon) October 26, 2023
5.
Police are advising to keep well clear of the plaice https://t.co/QH94sG0x1Z pic.twitter.com/FRjv6gUxT4
— Mike Pullen (@MikePullen1969) October 26, 2023
6.
Let minnow when the road is clear again.
— MD Parkins (@mattparkins) October 26, 2023
7.
Sole destroying news https://t.co/s1ypZRApVh
— Browski (@Browski_uk) October 26, 2023
8.
A grouper people stood and stared
— Paul (@PaulTommo99) October 26, 2023
9.
10.
Seems like a small scale incident?
— Diabetic Dad (@DiabeticDadUK) October 26, 2023
11.
Always something causing haddock on the M6… https://t.co/wK9p4HDhum
— CoachDriverKenny (@coachdrivekenny) October 26, 2023
12.
Was it on the hard Shoal der https://t.co/38yZbtUPeE
— Lee Armstrong (@UncleSock) October 26, 2023
13.
That story sounds a little fishy to me https://t.co/WUzB2tz7rB
— Happy Days Dave (@DaveDyallen72) October 26, 2023
14.
Must have been a bad angle.
— bob christie (@Mr_Eugene_krabs) October 26, 2023
15.
For god's hake. Does anyone remember when there wasn't constant disruption on the M6? Those were the dace.
— Tobster ️ ⚡ ️ (@iamtobster) October 26, 2023
16.
Drivers have been diverted through a turnpike.
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 26, 2023
Even the BBC got involved. Check out their headline.
