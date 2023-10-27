We went angling for punny reactions to this fishy headline and these 16 were just brill

Twitter

We love it when tweeters jump on a topic and turn it into a game, and the internet couldn’t have handed them a better springboard than this headline from the BBC.

The puns were far too tempting for people to avoid, and these were the best that they drummed up.

1.

I just hope everyone in the area follows the Highway Cod. https://t.co/qmUoInssoo — fourfoot (@fourfoot) October 26, 2023

2.

There might have been ROEdworks. https://t.co/dID26eZtP5 — Hannah O'Hanrahahanrahan (@buntyhoven) October 26, 2023

3.

The M6 was like a carp park this morning https://t.co/IN52uhMdx5 — RichNeville (@RichNeville) October 26, 2023

4.

5.

Police are advising to keep well clear of the plaice https://t.co/QH94sG0x1Z pic.twitter.com/FRjv6gUxT4 — Mike Pullen (@MikePullen1969) October 26, 2023

6.

Let minnow when the road is clear again. — MD Parkins (@mattparkins) October 26, 2023

7.

8.

A grouper people stood and stared — Paul (@PaulTommo99) October 26, 2023

9.

10.

Seems like a small scale incident? — Diabetic Dad (@DiabeticDadUK) October 26, 2023

11.

Always something causing haddock on the M6… https://t.co/wK9p4HDhum — CoachDriverKenny (@coachdrivekenny) October 26, 2023

12.

Was it on the hard Shoal der https://t.co/38yZbtUPeE — Lee Armstrong (@UncleSock) October 26, 2023

13.

That story sounds a little fishy to me https://t.co/WUzB2tz7rB — Happy Days Dave (@DaveDyallen72) October 26, 2023

14.

Must have been a bad angle. — bob christie (@Mr_Eugene_krabs) October 26, 2023

15.

For god's hake. Does anyone remember when there wasn't constant disruption on the M6? Those were the dace. — Tobster ️ ⚡ ️ (@iamtobster) October 26, 2023

16.

Drivers have been diverted through a turnpike. — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) October 26, 2023

Even the BBC got involved. Check out their headline.

