This ‘smashing pumpkins’ headline inspired a whole lot of celebrity puns – 23 funny favourites

Twitter

A recent BBC headline (probably) accidentally gave way to some very clever puns based on famous bands and celebrities.

It all started after Father Jaromir Smejkal took exception to the sight of carved pumpkins lying around in his parish in Czechia. The priest smashed up the pumpkins on two successive days before realising that they had been carved by children, upon which he apologised.

The dual meaning regarding the US indie rock band Smashing Pumpkins inspired this very funny response.

Jimmy Carr sorry for killing joke https://t.co/bHtcXJPgWo — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) October 21, 2023

The replies and quotes were so good, we couldn’t resist sharing them – but please check the original thread for those we couldn’t squeeze in.

1.

Bill Oddie sorry for counting crows https://t.co/eXTcfjwxvr — Oliver Burkeman (@oliverburkeman) October 22, 2023

2.

Hot cup of tea sorry for limp bizkit. — Madi; fighting myself to stay alive ♡ (@_madi_faith) October 21, 2023

3.

Amateur osteopath sorry for twisted sister — trmsw (@tomsweissmann) October 21, 2023

4.

Entire political class sorry for Status Quo. — Niall (@NiallcNPC31) October 21, 2023

5.

Jack Frost sorry for cold play https://t.co/UHesThTD2F — Hughesy (@ilhughes) October 21, 2023

6.

Builders hired to construct wholly open plan house sorry for the doors — HB (@HarringayBirder) October 21, 2023

7.

Mr & Mrs Dinosaur sorry for Dinosaur Jr — Simon MacEwan (@theblastedheath) October 21, 2023

8.

Man who cross-bred birds of prey with fruit apologises for eagle-eye cherry — Adam Sharp (@AdamCSharp) October 21, 2023

9.

Typo sorry for the the. — Madi; fighting myself to stay alive ♡ (@_madi_faith) October 22, 2023

10.

Poor caricaturist sorry for the small faces — Nick Haines (@wingsofasparrow) October 21, 2023

11.

Marks and Spencer apologises for The Cardigans — Yes Kev (@kamiterru_) October 22, 2023

12.