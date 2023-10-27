This fabulous ‘golf putter’ exchange has just gone viral again and it’s properly iconic
Chances are you might very well have seen this before and if you haven’t then you’re in for a treat. And if you have, well, it’s gone viral yet again for a reason …
It was shared by @NoContextBrits and made us smile all over again.
— No Context Brits (@NoContextBrits) October 26, 2023
And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …
To be filed under ‘too good to check’.
Breh some Guy Ritchie script
— Degen Mike (@Dedicated_Degen) October 26, 2023
Real story here is the seller saying I’ve already been offered 20 but somehow you still messaged first….
— Daniel Cox (@danielcox194) October 26, 2023
Lucky he cleared it up that he wasn’t talking about you. Hope the sale went well
— jonnypride1 (@jonnypride1) October 26, 2023
To conclude …
Still the undisputed best ever… https://t.co/hoGpyUaLxt
— Gary Mac (@GaryMac8) October 27, 2023
