The postscript to Elon Musk boasting that the Tesla Cybertruck could stop an arrow was even funnier

When Elon Musk got his good friend Joe Rogan to fire an arrow at a Tesla Cybertruck, Twitter must have thought that this man is the gift that keeps on giving.

His follow-up comment was the cherry on the icing of the cake – if the cherry were a billionaire tech ‘genius’ telling us he’s never watched Blade Runner without telling us he’s never watched Blade Runner.

via GIPHY

Once again, the internet stepped up with some hilarious takedowns.

1.

2.

When you’ve totally seen the movie Bladerunner featuring the character “Bladerunner” pic.twitter.com/NUha24zwun — Casey Stegman (@cstegman) November 1, 2023

3.

Just seen the new John Lewis ad, Santa is flying through the sky in a panic as Rick Bladerunner flies after him firing arrows. His sleigh is not designed to withstand primitive weaponry and crashes. Rick laughs & smokes a cigar while a sleighbell version of My humps plays. — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) November 1, 2023

4.

Remember that time in Bladerunner when Bladerunner was going all like BLAM BLAM with his gun at the replicons and the replicone was like NO WAY Bladerunner I have seen the fire over the galactic dump or whatever? Man, that Bladerunner is one bad azz Bladerunner! — Gail Simone (@GailSimone) November 1, 2023

5.

Bladerunner was actually the name of his childhood sled pic.twitter.com/dO14tmwW9w — Sarah Rieger (@sarahcrgr) November 1, 2023

6.

‘I've seen things you people wouldn't believe…Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion…I watched Joe Rogan firing arrows at Dave BladeRunner’s Cybertruck. All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain. Time to die.’ pic.twitter.com/aUc7RgY4IL — Tom Reagan’s Hat (@RufusTSuperfly) November 1, 2023

7.

Sorry but I cannot let this slide. It’s Blade Runner, and that’s not his name. Unforgivable. https://t.co/Damyq3oCns — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 1, 2023

8.

It’s an armoured personnel carrier from the future – what Bladerunner would have driven. pic.twitter.com/HOPXQkJP0w — András Forgács W (@andraswf) November 1, 2023

9.

how cool would it be if there was a version of the movie Blade Runner where the main character (Bladerunner) had a car……… epic https://t.co/36ikCBTwhs — thomas violence (@thomas_violence) November 1, 2023

10.

Why would Bladerunner drive a car? His whole thing is that he runs ultra-fast on his blades. https://t.co/FUGwlcKGFu — Sridhar Ramesh (@RadishHarmers) November 1, 2023

11.

Of course, John Bladerunner was one of Harrison Ford’s most famous roles, up there with his roles as Alan Starwars, Mike Fugitive and Frank Indianajonesandtheraidersofthelostark pic.twitter.com/ZCaU9vZgUs — Colonel Nutz ️ (@colonel_nutz) November 1, 2023

12.

If you’re ever feeling like you aren’t good enough just remember the guy who everyone calls a genius thinks Blade Runner is about a guy named Bladerunner https://t.co/IuB2Hl2ok1 — evan (@esjesjesj) November 1, 2023

13.

Actually, Bladerunner was the name of the scientist. pic.twitter.com/iksjKfKTBW — Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) November 1, 2023

14.

Would be so epic if he hopped into a Cybertruck after delivering this iconic line https://t.co/KYfVP86tN7 pic.twitter.com/Fm5nc2Rplx — Frederick Blichert (@FABlichert) November 1, 2023

15.

"My name's Bladerunner. Rick Bladerunner. This is my Truck. Cyber Truck. It Cybers while I Run Blades." pic.twitter.com/FJaZ9UKwsk — Stephen Blackmoore (@sblackmoore) November 1, 2023

16.

The lead characters in "Bladerunner" are named Deckard and Batty, you clueless buffoon — Keith Olbermann⌚️ (@KeithOlbermann) November 1, 2023

We’ll just leave this here.

…does he know what happens to the tech billionaire who designs autonomous, self aware slaves in that movie? Just curious. https://t.co/a8AhrI69F3 — AlexArrelia.bsky.social (@AlexArrelia) November 1, 2023

