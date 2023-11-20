Celebrity

The outcry about Farage being on I’m a Celebrity was only slightly tempered by Ant and Dec’s opening dig at GB News

Poke Staff. Updated November 20th, 2023

Seven times general election failure and architect of Brexit, Nigel Farage, has joined this year’s cast of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here for a reported fee of £1.5 million – an I’m a Celebrity record.

While his fans and GB News colleagues are thrilled at his presumed ability to connect with a younger demographic, many people are horrified that ITV has given him the platform.

One of his campmates, Josie Gibson, got a Brexit reference in pretty quickly.

And he’s already had to stick his face into a container of snakes.

A lot of anger and disappointment has been directed at Ant and Dec for not refusing to host the right-wing politician, but there’s no doubt that they managed to get in a good dig at his employers.

The gag got mixed reactions. Some loved it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

The quip wasn’t enough to let Ant and Dec off the hook in everyone’s eyes.

8.

9.

10.

11.

We’ll leave the last word to the brilliant Rosie Holt.

