‘The way Ben Affleck shuts the car door gets me every time’

Celebrity

We’ve watched Ben Affleck in a few movies – Armageddon, if you must know – and Jennifer Lopez too (Out of Sight will surely never be bettered).

Truth be told we’re rather less interested in what they get up to in their private life (together) but there’s something about this 26 second clip that is simply hypnotic.

Put simply, we’ve never related more to A-list Hollywood than we do with this.

The pain of being human really weighs so heavily on Ben Affleck. pic.twitter.com/mNh8AYFF4J — Amanda Fortini (@amandafortini) November 19, 2023

Specifically, this.

the way he shuts the car door gets me every time https://t.co/JeUXLHiYxQ — bethany (@fiImgal) November 20, 2023

Bingo.

i dont think Ben is mad at J Lo or anything like that, I think he's pretty annoyed at people who were recording because they're invading their privacy and that's just so disrespectful — Melissa Masters 18+ (@melissaxmasters) November 21, 2023

Well yes, very possibly (and awfully) true, and suddenly we can’t relate to it at all. Dammit.

Source TikTok @moviemaniacs