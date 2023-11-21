Celebrity

‘The way Ben Affleck shuts the car door gets me every time’

Poke Staff. Updated November 21st, 2023

We’ve watched Ben Affleck in a few movies – Armageddon, if you must know – and Jennifer Lopez too (Out of Sight will surely never be bettered).

Truth be told we’re rather less interested in what they get up to in their private life (together) but there’s something about this 26 second clip that is simply hypnotic.

Put simply, we’ve never related more to A-list Hollywood than we do with this.

Specifically, this.

Bingo.

Well yes, very possibly (and awfully) true, and suddenly we can’t relate to it at all. Dammit.

READ MORE

‘I have watched this at least 50 times this morning’

Source TikTok @moviemaniacs