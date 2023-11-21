Videos

‘I have watched this at least 50 times this morning’

Poke Staff. Updated November 21st, 2023

Very possibly the most purely enjoyable 8 seconds you’ll spend today (and if it isn’t apologies in advance).

Wait for it, wait for it!

Full disclosure – we haven’t watched it 50 times yet, but we’re getting there.

Here’s the original post …

… and just three other favourite things people said about it.


READ MORE

‘The way Ben Affleck shuts the car door gets me every time’

Source @DrakeUGriff