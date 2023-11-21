Videos

Very possibly the most purely enjoyable 8 seconds you’ll spend today (and if it isn’t apologies in advance).

Wait for it, wait for it!

I have watched this at least 50 times this morning pic.twitter.com/ob6MFhg2sC — Ben Wittenstein (@BenWittenstein) November 20, 2023

Full disclosure – we haven’t watched it 50 times yet, but we’re getting there.

Here’s the original post …

… and just three other favourite things people said about it.

Yeah don’t worry about it…it happens to lots of guys… https://t.co/3aPbcgMTJ5 — Sarah (@eliash10) November 20, 2023

Danger. Beware of the Hot Dog cannon at Iowa hoops games… pic.twitter.com/QZYREUC5fW — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 20, 2023

This is legitimately one of the funniest things I have ever seen. https://t.co/AYbVSSThTS — Travis Cordes (@tjcordes) November 20, 2023



Source @DrakeUGriff