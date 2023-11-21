‘I have watched this at least 50 times this morning’
Very possibly the most purely enjoyable 8 seconds you’ll spend today (and if it isn’t apologies in advance).
Wait for it, wait for it!
I have watched this at least 50 times this morning pic.twitter.com/ob6MFhg2sC
— Ben Wittenstein (@BenWittenstein) November 20, 2023
Full disclosure – we haven’t watched it 50 times yet, but we’re getting there.
Here’s the original post …
Well THAT was underwhelming… go Dogs. @DrakeWBB @DrakeUniversity pic.twitter.com/RfHve5jny6
— Griff II (@DrakeUGriff) November 20, 2023
… and just three other favourite things people said about it.
Yeah don’t worry about it…it happens to lots of guys… https://t.co/3aPbcgMTJ5
— Sarah (@eliash10) November 20, 2023
Danger. Beware of the Hot Dog cannon at Iowa hoops games… pic.twitter.com/QZYREUC5fW
— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) November 20, 2023
This is legitimately one of the funniest things I have ever seen. https://t.co/AYbVSSThTS
— Travis Cordes (@tjcordes) November 20, 2023
Source @DrakeUGriff