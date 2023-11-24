Someone has trained AI to sing ‘Born Slippy’ in the voice of Homer Simpson and it’s a joy

Entertainment

The AI revolution continues apace and depending on your viewpoint it’s either a miracle technology which will free us all from the daily grind of the 9-5, or it will usher in the age of Terminator-style robots which will wipe us from the face of the Earth.

Let’s not think about that for now, though, and just have a daft laugh watching this video of an AI Homer Simpson singing Underworld’s Born Slippy to a crowd of fellow Springfield residents (and a few outsiders).

Thanks to Hats Fan Account for posting it and to Meme Music for creating it.

New AI Homer tune just dropped pic.twitter.com/bJhKV5DlBN — Hats fan account (@bluenilehatsfan) November 6, 2023

Wonderful. Others also felt the love…

1.

monorailspotting — Ash Farrell (@Fazzzzerr) November 6, 2023

2.

Mmm slippy — (@robmesure) November 6, 2023

3.

Shouting Duff Duff Duff

Shouting mega mega yellow thing — hmt (@HotMusicTakes) November 6, 2023

4.

This is a vital new art form https://t.co/BnGEqfNZet — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) November 6, 2023

5.

Have watched this at least twenty times. Strangely beautiful in the same surreal way as the song itself, which is so locked within its era that I think we don’t acknowledge it enough as the single greatest pure club track ever made https://t.co/3iwqeAhhpq — Ryley (@columnthirteen) November 8, 2023

6.

this is what AI was truly made for https://t.co/STh6uo3gkA — ryan bassil (@ryanbassil) November 7, 2023

7.

Principal Skinner is hitting the most insane dance I’ve ever seen in this https://t.co/NrkWh7GzFS — Margaret (@Dylarama_) November 8, 2023

If there’s another rave night at Moe’s bar, count us in!

If you want more of this sort of thing, give Meme Music a follow on TikTok.

