Someone has trained AI to sing ‘Born Slippy’ in the voice of Homer Simpson and it’s a joy

David Harris. Updated November 24th, 2023

The AI revolution continues apace and depending on your viewpoint it’s either a miracle technology which will free us all from the daily grind of the 9-5, or it will usher in the age of Terminator-style robots which will wipe us from the face of the Earth.

Let’s not think about that for now, though, and just have a daft laugh watching this video of an AI Homer Simpson singing Underworld’s Born Slippy to a crowd of fellow Springfield residents (and a few outsiders).

Thanks to Hats Fan Account for posting it and to Meme Music for creating it.

Wonderful. Others also felt the love…

If there’s another rave night at Moe’s bar, count us in!

If you want more of this sort of thing, give Meme Music a follow on TikTok.

