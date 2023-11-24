Someone has trained AI to sing ‘Born Slippy’ in the voice of Homer Simpson and it’s a joy
The AI revolution continues apace and depending on your viewpoint it’s either a miracle technology which will free us all from the daily grind of the 9-5, or it will usher in the age of Terminator-style robots which will wipe us from the face of the Earth.
Let’s not think about that for now, though, and just have a daft laugh watching this video of an AI Homer Simpson singing Underworld’s Born Slippy to a crowd of fellow Springfield residents (and a few outsiders).
Thanks to Hats Fan Account for posting it and to Meme Music for creating it.
New AI Homer tune just dropped pic.twitter.com/bJhKV5DlBN
— Hats fan account (@bluenilehatsfan) November 6, 2023
Wonderful. Others also felt the love…
1.
monorailspotting
— Ash Farrell (@Fazzzzerr) November 6, 2023
2.
Mmm slippy
— (@robmesure) November 6, 2023
3.
Shouting Duff Duff Duff
Shouting mega mega yellow thing
— hmt (@HotMusicTakes) November 6, 2023
4.
This is a vital new art form https://t.co/BnGEqfNZet
— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) November 6, 2023
5.
Have watched this at least twenty times. Strangely beautiful in the same surreal way as the song itself, which is so locked within its era that I think we don’t acknowledge it enough as the single greatest pure club track ever made https://t.co/3iwqeAhhpq
— Ryley (@columnthirteen) November 8, 2023
6.
this is what AI was truly made for https://t.co/STh6uo3gkA
— ryan bassil (@ryanbassil) November 7, 2023
7.
Principal Skinner is hitting the most insane dance I’ve ever seen in this https://t.co/NrkWh7GzFS
— Margaret (@Dylarama_) November 8, 2023
If there’s another rave night at Moe’s bar, count us in!
If you want more of this sort of thing, give Meme Music a follow on TikTok.
