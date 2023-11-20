Weird World

We’re still waiting to find out whether AI will make all our lives better, steal our jobs, or basically kill us all (or a mixture of all three).

There’s already been plenty of controversy around the use of AI on TV and film, for example, but what can it do for good old fashioned art? You know, paintings and stuff.

Well, @soncharm over on Twitter reckoned they had the answer, and shared just what AI could do for old paintings. Specifically, this old painting and how it can make it ‘better’. And it went viral for reasons which will surely become apparent.

Using AI, I was able to take some old painting and make it better. First the painting. Notice how you can barely see what's even going on. Where even is this? Who are the people? Huh? You're too far away to really see the setup. Whole left side blank. Nothing here to grab onto. pic.twitter.com/bd51TcEpPr — sonch (@soncharm) November 16, 2023

I had the AI parse the image, & create a full description of it. Using that description, I had it regenerate an image and it was just way better. Instead of night, it's a gorgeous sunny day. It went ahead & moved the people outside. Everyone's smiling; this is a welcoming place. pic.twitter.com/bI4eUkVqbx — sonch (@soncharm) November 16, 2023

This was a great start already, but what if we want to look deeper? What's this picture really *about*? That's where AI comes in. We parse the improved picture & create an even better one. Now the lights just pop. Everything more vibrant, modern. Just better all around. pic.twitter.com/GA72ounugF — sonch (@soncharm) November 16, 2023

What if we keep going? The AI is keeps showing an inexhaustible ability to add more details and nice little touches that enhance everything about the picture from the rather drab 'seed' pic we started from. Doggos, a city skyline. An incredible scene of friends. Comfort. LIFE. pic.twitter.com/lUx1JtxbwF — sonch (@soncharm) November 16, 2023

Before/after. See what I mean? There's just no comparison. Which would you rather hang in your entryway? How did the AI 'know' exactly what the starting pic needed to complete it? Amazing. pic.twitter.com/SGQOsagQJK — sonch (@soncharm) November 16, 2023

UPDATE: Ok got a chance to skim some replies here, many seem to thing I ‘missed the point’ of the original. But I really don’t agree remember, the AI parses & detects what’s in it (into ‘tokens’) not me. All this info is then being used as a ‘seed’ for the algo. Make sense now? — sonch (@soncharm) November 19, 2023

And while art is all in the eye of the beholder and all that, this is surely either spectacularly misjudged or absolutely first class trolling.

Here’s just a glimpse of the many responses – fury, basically – that it prompted.

….. Nighthawks is one of my favorite pantings…. … its supposed to be empty and distant — Nemo Zatara (@NemoZatara) November 17, 2023

Huh? Who would want that — sonch (@soncharm) November 17, 2023

People who've experienced reality — Nemo Zatara (@NemoZatara) November 17, 2023

If you want to recreate a piece then do it, but saying it is better is totally subjective. — Joshua Ryan Williams (@GhostPoet28) November 17, 2023

I have a spreadsheet open right now of the ways its better and there's at least 4 — sonch (@soncharm) November 17, 2023

I think you just don't understand the piece of art…. — MagusGenji (@MagusGenji) November 17, 2023

I understand it fine. It’s just, making it better. That’s what tools like AI are for — sonch (@soncharm) November 17, 2023

that's the whole point. the painting is a mood.

an empty, late night mood, when there's just you and the world is silent — flow in (@flowirin123) November 17, 2023

But it’s like it’s unfinished though. AI can fix that, enriching us all — sonch (@soncharm) November 17, 2023

No the first one has that melancholy that loneliness feel that a late night diner only can provide — Renaissance Revival Revitalization (@RenaisRomanus) November 17, 2023

Why would you want to be lonely at a diner? idgi — sonch (@soncharm) November 17, 2023

And also this!

I thought I’d try this with Picasso’s Guernica. The original is boring and drab. Compare with the AI enhanced version: so much vibrancy and energy. Plus it added some playful animal mascots at the bottom! pic.twitter.com/rD0XTzHAw5 — henry pissinger (@abbleiphone) November 17, 2023

WOW — sonch (@soncharm) November 17, 2023

That’s it, it’s gotta be trolling (we knew this all along. Didn’t we?)

