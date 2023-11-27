This hilarious tale of a big brain trying to explain ‘binary search’ to a cop is the funniest story you’ll read today

Weird World

Here’s a fabulous tale of the aftermath of a stolen bike which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s only part of the story, it turns out, but it’s the only part you need.

Still laughing about the time a computer scientist who had his bike stolen tried to explain binary search to a cop pic.twitter.com/wqYmlZQmSN — Alec Stapp (@AlecStapp) November 27, 2023

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Can’t stop imagining the look on the police officers’ faces.

If you want to read the whole story you can find it in the Times over here.

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

Someone needs to explain to me why this argument didn’t go down well. It’s obviously rational. Clever even.

Like, why would anyone not immediately be persuaded by this? — Gary Winslett (@GaryWinslett) November 27, 2023

Have you ever talked to a cop? — Kevin Devereux (@kevin_devereux) November 27, 2023

I once got clocked speeding while changing lanes. I tried explaining that while my speed may have been above limit, the component of my velocity along the highway was below limit. Did not go down well. — Raj Tiwari (@RajWebshar) November 27, 2023

“But officer, it is O(log n)!” — stevemur (@stevemur) November 27, 2023

I managed to explain this to a construction foreman and showed him where to skip in his site security footage to see where my motorcycle was hit while parked. He thought it was a neat trick. Also chewed the shit out of his employee for hitting it (I knew he was a biker too). — Eidolon Farrago (@Eidolon_Farrago) November 27, 2023

There was a fair number of people expressing sympathy for the police and their lack of resources, but this person was having none of it.

Honestly if you can't understand this argument forget about being a cop you're unqualified for literally any job and should retake high school https://t.co/kjdMJfeINg — anti panda aktion (@notkavi) November 27, 2023

We’re with this person.

This is a very simple illustration of how the public service can take excellent free advice from an actual expert which would greatly improve their productivity and completely ignore it all and not give a shit https://t.co/L4Ub4m6Sv3 — Ryan Reynolds (@reynoldsrd) November 27, 2023

Source @AlecStapp Image Unsplash Dan Russo The Times