Weird World

This hilarious tale of a big brain trying to explain ‘binary search’ to a cop is the funniest story you’ll read today

Poke Staff. Updated November 27th, 2023

Here’s a fabulous tale of the aftermath of a stolen bike which has just gone wildly viral for reasons which will become obvious.

It’s only part of the story, it turns out, but it’s the only part you need.

And here it is again, just in case that’s tricky to read in full.

Can’t stop imagining the look on the police officers’ faces.

If you want to read the whole story you can find it in the Times over here.

And here are just a few of the many things people said in response.

There was a fair number of people expressing sympathy for the police and their lack of resources, but this person was having none of it.

We’re with this person.

Source @AlecStapp Image Unsplash Dan Russo The Times