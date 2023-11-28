This classic news item about a mayor’s NSFW-sounding name just never gets old

Weird World

Back in 2011, when the people of Fort Wayne, Indiana were given the chance to name a building, they wanted that honour to go to a former mayor. There was only one problem – his NSFW-sounding name.

Watch how this news team handled it.

Yes, Harry Baals – who pronounced his last name ‘balls’ before his descendants changed it to ‘bails’ – would have had a building named after him to recognise his contribution to the town between the 30s and the 50s were it not for the fact that nobody would be able to say it without sniggering.

The news clip and the injustice against Harry got people talking.

C’mon who doesn’t love Harry Baals?

Optimisticus

How can they keep a straight face?

KMac12

This is beautiful. A wonderful tribute to a good man.

Wynn McPics

The people have spoken.

Ctora Hood

Of course, people had some thoughts about who else might have been on the ballot.

What about Hugh Janus?

Googie Mike

Jenny Taylia.

Will

Drew P. Baals?

Robert Corleone

Hugh G. Rection was already taken

CurlyMowJones

What about Pat McGroin?

MrGiggs37

We think we’ve seen this Coltsfan on a GB News show.

Mike Hunt was also a finalist.

It’s a crying shame Harry never ran for the White House.

