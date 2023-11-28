Politics

James Cleverly’s denial of calling Stockton a sh*thole was every bit as unconvincing as you’d expect

Oonagh Keating. Updated November 28th, 2023

You’re probably aware of the row surrounding Home Secretary James Cleverly‘s apparent response to the MP for Stockton, Labour’s Alex Cunningham, when he asked at PMQs ‘Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?’

It’s a little difficult to hear, but he appeared to say ‘Because it’s a shithole.’ Quite the attitude to take when discussing child poverty.

Initially, a Home Office spokesperson put out this statement.

‘He did not say that, and would not. He’s disappointed people would accuse him of doing so.’

However, almost a week later, he issued a so-called apology for the words, which he now mostly admits to using, but insisted that he had been referring not to Stockton but to the MP himself.

Alex Cunningham wasn’t convinced.

Frankly, not many people were – including these.

We somehow doubt the front bench are avid Poke fans, but they could all do themselves a favour by reading this Robbie Scowls reminder – or, you know, the Ministerial Code.

