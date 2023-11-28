James Cleverly’s denial of calling Stockton a sh*thole was every bit as unconvincing as you’d expect

Politics

You’re probably aware of the row surrounding Home Secretary James Cleverly‘s apparent response to the MP for Stockton, Labour’s Alex Cunningham, when he asked at PMQs ‘Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?’

Just the Home Secretary James Cleverly appearing to call the constituency of Stockton North a ‘shithole’ at around 00:08 – 00:10 in this clip. pic.twitter.com/vHgbrh7HFT — Simon Harris – Man Behaving Dadly (THAT’S DADLY) (@simonharris_mbd) November 22, 2023

It’s a little difficult to hear, but he appeared to say ‘Because it’s a shithole.’ Quite the attitude to take when discussing child poverty.

Initially, a Home Office spokesperson put out this statement.

‘He did not say that, and would not. He’s disappointed people would accuse him of doing so.’

However, almost a week later, he issued a so-called apology for the words, which he now mostly admits to using, but insisted that he had been referring not to Stockton but to the MP himself.

'I did not, would not and would never make such comments about his constituency' @JamesCleverly tells @ACunninghamMP he did not call his constituency a 'sh**hole' But the home secretary admits using the derogatory word 'in a comment about him' https://t.co/zf9bf7j1v6 pic.twitter.com/veo0aT8VNM — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) November 27, 2023

Alex Cunningham wasn’t convinced.

People across the country have heard what James Cleverly said and it was nothing to do with me personally. https://t.co/OBi4bcZTZb — Alex Cunningham MP (@ACunninghamMP) November 27, 2023

Frankly, not many people were – including these.

1.

Gaslighting now in the House of Commons! James Cleverly denies once again calling Stockton a "sh*thole". He said it.

We heard it.

James Cleverly is lying. People won't forget.@ACunninghamMP https://t.co/jb8ZgLVCSk — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) November 27, 2023

2.

3.

I could be wrong, but I’m personally not aware of anyone ever calling anyone “a shit hole”.

You call a place “a shit hole”

Not a person

Never a person

Or am I wrong? https://t.co/2a5uh4CJCU — richard bacon (@richardpbacon) November 27, 2023

4.

Cleverly: I didn’t say it

Everybody: pic.twitter.com/HU6YRkqTX6 — Andy Parmo (@Andy_Parmo) November 27, 2023

5.

We are now only hours away from James Cleverly denying he’s ever been known as James Cleverly. — Keith Burge (@carryonkeith) November 27, 2023

6.

Dig dig dig. James Cleverly makes a stronger and stronger argument against nominative determinism with every passing day. https://t.co/LDw4bH8aNI — Edwin Hayward (@edwinhayward) November 27, 2023

7.

“I’m looking for a book – sh*tholes of Britain by James Cleverly” pic.twitter.com/0yNkaJMhmN — Rob B (@RobBfromDerby) November 22, 2023

8.

Did anyone believe Cleverly’s denial on calling Stockton a shit hole? I believed him as much as I believed Johnson’s repeated assurance that all regulations were followed at No10. pic.twitter.com/dHnLMqoFq9 — Silvana ‍ (@ilovemypets56) November 27, 2023

9.

There are ten TV cameras in the House of Commons, and they could isolate the audio from the nearest mic to the front bench. There's a really obvious solution to this if the Speaker wanted Parliament to be transparent. https://t.co/kRkIeRiqHh — Leigh Jones (@leighsus) November 27, 2023

10.

If he were referring to a person, the term is “shithouse” as in “he/she/they are a shithouse”. If it’s a place, then it’s a “shithole”. This is basic profanity grammar. — Dave Jones (@WelshGasDoc) November 27, 2023

11.

12.

The Speakers seem to think that this ridiculous rule that you cannot call a liar a liar in the House, and therefore Speaker interventions like this are somehow statesmanlike. They just look ridiculous in the circumstances https://t.co/karIon8rUs — Fionna O'Leary, (@fascinatorfun) November 27, 2023

13.

If I was an MP I’d be constantly thrown out for shouting liar at these people. https://t.co/VZfJnzJc9r — Davenant (@MarcDavenant) November 28, 2023

We somehow doubt the front bench are avid Poke fans, but they could all do themselves a favour by reading this Robbie Scowls reminder – or, you know, the Ministerial Code.

“Ministers who knowingly mislead the House will be expected to offer their resignation.”

– Ministerial Code — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) November 27, 2023

READ MORE

Sky’s Sophy Ridge totally lost it during the James Cleverly ‘shithole’ story and it was some much needed light relief

Source ITV News Image Screengrab