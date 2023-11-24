Sky’s Sophy Ridge totally lost it during the James Cleverly ‘shithole’ story and it was some much needed light relief

Videos

The saga of James Cleverly’s shithole looks set to run and run after the newly appointed Home Secretary came under further pressure over abusive comments in made in the House of Commons.

To recap, it all began when Labour MP Alex Cunningham asked Rishi Sunak at PMQs: ‘Why are 34% of children in my constituency living in poverty?’

Cleverly was heard – at least, some people thought they heard him – responding with: ‘Because it’s a shit-hole.’

BBC radio 4 have cleaned up the audio of @JamesCleverly calling Stockton a shithole. Why lie James? pic.twitter.com/MRPV0W4n7B — Jake (@ToryWipeout) November 23, 2023

Initial denials were followed up by his explanation that he did in fact say it, but that he was talking about the MP, not the Labour held constituency.

Anyway, we mention all this because Sky’s Jon Craig was doing a valiant job of explaining all this on Sky News when presenter Sophy Ridge just couldn’t take it any more.

The brilliant @joncraig summarises the James Cleverly ****hole row and I totally lose it on TV (for I think the first time) pic.twitter.com/uDchFzABnm — Sophy Ridge (@SophyRidgeSky) November 23, 2023

‘Another one for Denis …’

This brings me so much joy hahaha — Georgia Arlott (@GeorgiaArlott) November 23, 2023

Love watching these two! A moment of pure honest chatter as if the cameras weren’t rolling (which some people might wish had been the case in the Commons yesterday…) https://t.co/Cj1U2L9BrF — Kate McCann (@KateEMcCann) November 23, 2023

The absolute best. — Niall Paterson (@skynewsniall) November 23, 2023

Peak Jon Craig https://t.co/4OyYWrPueN — Liz Bates (@wizbates) November 23, 2023

Peak Jon Craig https://t.co/4OyYWrPueN — Liz Bates (@wizbates) November 23, 2023

Source @SophyRidgeSky