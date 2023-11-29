A professor shared this absolute body blow of a student note and you don’t have to be 30+ to appreciate it, but it helps

Life

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be over 30 to appreciate this, but it helps’ comes this absolute body blow of a student’s note received by this professor which has just gone wildly – and we mean wildly – viral on Twitter.

It was shared by John Penniman – @Historiographos – a religious studies professor who is, it says here, ‘historian of Christianity in late antiquity, project director of Bucknell Health Humanities Initiative [and would] rather be in Greece rn’.

Here’s the student’s email – and what he had to say about it.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

‘Good afternoon Professor Penniman, ‘Hope you had a great break! I was wondering if it would be acceptable to use sources from the late 1900s for our final paper (I found an interesting paper from 1994). Is there a cut off date for publication? See you tomorrow.’

Ultimate ooof? Probably.

THE LATE 1900’S?!?!?! — Ariel Givner, Esq. (@GivnerAriel) November 28, 2023

Ah yes, the late 1900’s when we only had dial up internet connection — Alex Colorado (@alexcolor) November 28, 2023

I vividly remember carving law review articles into the cave walls at the law school back in 1994 — Phil Holloway ✈️ (@PhilHollowayEsq) November 28, 2023

This is an actual photograph of me from 1994. I know what you’re thinking: why was my hair so long? Was I a hippie? Well, the real answer is that I was going through a difficult time, a Dark Ages, you could call it. pic.twitter.com/LKoHekAzqp — Lawrence Krubner (@krubner) November 28, 2023

20 years ago was 1980s. I said what I said. — Arunima✍️ (@HeyArunima) November 28, 2023

I would respond by saying. “Yes, but be sure to include a link or screenshot of the original and validated cuneiform manuscript.” — loxx (@algxtrading) November 28, 2023

The innocence of this email as it rips your heart out.. You aren’t just old, you are from a bygone era worthy of historical podcasts. — Will Barron, PhD (@WillBarron2) November 28, 2023

telling everyone i was born in the late 1900s from now on — Lizbeth Eden (@LizbethEden) November 28, 2023

Last word(s) to the good prof.

big "seeing my name in the phone book" energy today. pic.twitter.com/nD5esiK7Ss — John Penniman (@Historiographos) November 28, 2023

15 years of yeoman's work here on the bird site and all it took was an accidental KO from a thoughtful student. pic.twitter.com/7smiiF93jb — John Penniman (@Historiographos) November 28, 2023

