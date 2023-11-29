Life

A professor shared this absolute body blow of a student note and you don’t have to be 30+ to appreciate it, but it helps

John Plunkett. Updated November 29th, 2023

To be filed under ‘you don’t have to be over 30 to appreciate this, but it helps’ comes this absolute body blow of a student’s note received by this professor which has just gone wildly – and we mean wildly – viral on Twitter.

It was shared by John Penniman – @Historiographos – a religious studies professor who is, it says here, ‘historian of Christianity in late antiquity, project director of Bucknell Health Humanities Initiative [and would] rather be in Greece rn’.

Here’s the student’s email – and what he had to say about it.

And just in case that’s tricky to read in full …

‘Good afternoon Professor Penniman,

‘Hope you had a great break! I was wondering if it would be acceptable to use sources from the late 1900s for our final paper (I found an interesting paper from 1994). Is there a cut off date for publication? See you tomorrow.’

Ultimate ooof? Probably.

Last word(s) to the good prof.

Source @Historiographos Image Unsplash Heather Wilde Bucknell University