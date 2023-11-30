This ‘entitled American’ trying to order brunch when it’s no longer brunch got exactly the treatment she deserved

Videos

Latest in an occasional series focussed on the (mis)adventures of Americans abroad comes this woman trying to order brunch in a restaurant when it’s no longer brunch.

The clip has gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons which will surely become obvious, and people had thoughts – lots of thoughts.

But first, the video, posted by @Travis_in_Flint who said: ‘When the American entitlement doesn’t work in other countries. Does this anger or embarrass anyone else?’

When the American entitlement doesn’t work in other countries. Does this anger or embarrass anyone else? pic.twitter.com/8WUYrRD3gT — Travis (@Travis_in_Flint) November 29, 2023

And while we work out exactly what was going on – and how humanity has arrived at this point – these people surely said it best.

Both. Not anger at the restaurant but the girl. This is why Americans have such a bad rap in other countries. I’m glad they kicked her out. — CSS CSS (@CSSCSS99032) November 29, 2023

She really brought up suing a restaurant because she was late to brunch? — Mrs Denosko (@Denosko1) November 29, 2023

That sort of rudeness shouldn’t be tolerated in any country. I’ve seen Americans do it in Europe and non-American do it in America. Completely unacceptable. And it remains unclear to me why the concept that brunch is not served all day is lost on her. I think Miss Manners… — Heidi A Hill (@HeidiAHill1) November 29, 2023

“This is another American.” Methinks this restaurant gets more than its fair share of entitled Americans. — Goot (@Gutsuki_Losa) November 29, 2023

The waitress is right, when in Rome do as the Romans do. Good on her for kicking that brat to the curb. — Debbie Stimac (@DebbieStimacUSA) November 29, 2023

This is why I pretend to be German abroad — Ty’s Tough Talk️‍ (@toughtalkty) November 29, 2023

Imagine voluntarily posting this and thinking you’re in the right. SMH — Reality Check (@XvirtueSignaler) November 29, 2023

I saw this woman harassing a waiter in another clip and all I can say is she deserves worse. — (@BigJoe_KE) November 29, 2023

There were plenty of people saying it was staged or done deliberately for clicks, but we’re not sure that makes us feel any better.

Staged or purposely obtuse for engagement/views Tik Tok is destroying us — ℍ ℙ (@lMThomasWilson) November 29, 2023

Source @Travis_in_Flint