That Elon Musk interview is the cringeworthy gift that keeps on giving – and this name mix-up was pure comedy

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 1st, 2023

When Andrew Ross Sorkin did his prep for interviewing the Tesla/Twitter-X/SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk, we doubt he imagined just how unguarded Musk would be.

His message to Twitter/X advertisers went wildly viral for the sheer lack of concern at what it might do to the company’s already failing fortunes.

In case you haven’t seen it yet – feast your eyes.

There’s that business genius in action, right there. But he also demonstrated his sincerity and attention to detail in this exquisite exchange.

He couldn’t have owned himself harder if he’d tried. These reactions say it all – occasionally in a NSFW way.

Credit where it’s due.

