That Elon Musk interview is the cringeworthy gift that keeps on giving – and this name mix-up was pure comedy

When Andrew Ross Sorkin did his prep for interviewing the Tesla/Twitter-X/SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk, we doubt he imagined just how unguarded Musk would be.

His message to Twitter/X advertisers went wildly viral for the sheer lack of concern at what it might do to the company’s already failing fortunes.

In case you haven’t seen it yet – feast your eyes.

MUSK: “The judge is the public.” SORKIN: “And you think that the public is going to say that Disney is making a mistake?” MUSK: “Yes.” SORKIN: “And they’re going to boycott Disney?” MUSK: “They already are.”@elonmusk pic.twitter.com/3LDxuk8wDC — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) November 30, 2023

There’s that business genius in action, right there. But he also demonstrated his sincerity and attention to detail in this exquisite exchange.

Musk: “The only reason I am here, Jonathan, is because you are a friend.” Andrew: “I am Andrew.” pic.twitter.com/ZTz7t7h8hv — Thomas B. Philly (@TheeThomasB) November 30, 2023

He couldn’t have owned himself harder if he’d tried. These reactions say it all – occasionally in a NSFW way.

1.

I can’t get enough of this. He is such a train wreck. https://t.co/7kWUvKBemy — Sarah Kendall (@Sarah_Kendall) November 30, 2023

2.

Still marvelling at this. Also the reasons he is there are

1. Blatant self promotion

2. To show off his new jacket

3. He had nothing else on

4. He was told to

5. For his friend Jonandrewthon https://t.co/FgEfgYLgDe — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) November 30, 2023

3.

Ha ha ha oh dear god https://t.co/39HEhI4xqr — Otto English (@Otto_English) November 30, 2023

4.

5.

This is perfect.https://t.co/sUyDuXkkjr — Colin the Dachshund (@DachshundColin) November 30, 2023

6.

The best part….

What a disaster. https://t.co/5oof5iimbv — Sherrilyn Ifill (@SIfill_) November 30, 2023

7.

8.

He literally could have been caught on camera masturbating in the NYT bathroom and it would be less embarrassing than this https://t.co/caTBXwl13a — John Phipps, fake ally but real handsome (@MagitekDad) November 30, 2023

9.

these deleted scenes from Glass Onion are wild https://t.co/uHIJm6wqZs — sunchick #persist ☘️she/her ask the birds (@sunchick8) November 30, 2023

10.

Imagine you have this cool leather jacket, but every time you see it in your closet your mind replays this exact moment https://t.co/UKwhnXv8en — Chill Goblin (@Chill_Goblin) November 30, 2023

11.

Andrew should have responded with "I know we are friends, Zuckerberg" https://t.co/3N2WjdYDYZ — Flying Dutch Fella (@FlyingDutchPall) November 30, 2023

12.

I love how he tries to come across as a genuine human being and it falls apart every single time. — Barbatachtian Films (@ianmakesfilms) November 30, 2023

Credit where it’s due.

Got to respect a man who’ll go on the news wearing a jacket he got for 20 quid down the market and a dog tag necklace he got with Call of Duty Modern Warfare II special edition. https://t.co/uwEXjluUDK — Tom De Ville (@Devilligan) November 30, 2023

