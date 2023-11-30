This Elon Musk meltdown was already the most embarrassing thing you’ll see … and then this happened

News

An Elon Musk interview has gone wildly viral because it’s basically the sit-down equivalent of one of his rockets blowing up. In his face.

The Twitter owner was asked at the New York event about the many firms – including Disney – which have pulled advertising after he apparently endorsed an antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Musk apologised for liking a post that falsely claimed Jewish people were stoking hatred against white people.

But he had a particularly blunt message for advertisers who left the site as a result.

whoa — “go fuck yourself,” Elon Musk says to Bob Iger and others who pull advertising from X at this point it’s almost as if he’s watching the old Iron Man movies and doing a reverse Tony Stark impression pic.twitter.com/csXxeLH2wG — j.d. durkin (@jd_durkin) November 29, 2023

And it prompted no end of reaction as you might imagine …

This awesome because you can tell he's really feeling himself in the jacket and sort of trying to cosplay what he thinks is the attitude of a person who could actually pull it off https://t.co/iicnn5eqLf — eve6 (@Eve6) November 30, 2023

Elon Musk overtakes Gerald Ratner as the worlds worst businessman pic.twitter.com/nT6rCTSMcX — dave ❄️ (@mrdavemacleod) November 30, 2023

he is going full mad despot lol this site is toast https://t.co/g4HFBAn72l — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) November 29, 2023

why does he look like a hand puppet when he opens and closes his mouth https://t.co/ao87yb9Xe6 — Vinny Thomas (@vinn_ayy) November 29, 2023

Everything about this video is great from Elon’s “go fuck yourself” being met with silence instead of applause to his acknowledging Linda Yaccarino is in the audience immediately before saying Twitter is going to die. pic.twitter.com/ziMOSnjpim — evan (@esjesjesj) November 30, 2023

This might be the single most embarrassing thing I've ever seen https://t.co/YL3hbuOrZN — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) November 30, 2023

And then, hard to believe we know, it got even worse.

Musk: “The only reason I am here, Jonathan, is because you are a friend.” Andrew: “I am Andrew.” pic.twitter.com/ZTz7t7h8hv — Thomas B. Philly (@TheeThomasB) November 30, 2023

Magnificent.

Specifically, this Andrew.

Ooof.

I love how he tries to come across as a genuine human being and it falls apart every single time. — Barbatachtian Films (@ianmakesfilms) November 30, 2023

Elon knows him on a first name basis. Just not the correct name — MetaverseHodl (@metaversehodl) November 30, 2023

Absolutely iconic. "I am Andrew" is the new "Ma'am, this is an Arby's" https://t.co/IiurMclogM — Hadley Freeman (@HadleyFreeman) November 30, 2023

And finally …

