The most utterly chaotic cat video we have ever seen

We’ve been on the internet for many years now and, like pretty much every other internet user, we’ve seen a lot of cat videos. But we don’t think we’ve ever seen one quite so utterly chaotic as this.

It’s 29 seconds of kitty carnage where it appears that (almost) all of the cats in the video have synchronised their ‘mad half hours’ into a full-on feline frenzy. You’ll want to watch it more than once, focussing on a different cat each time.

Thanks to Miss Marjorie Regrets for sharing on Twitter.

i watched this until i was wheezing and had tears running down my cheeks the guy in the back who just battens down for the whole thing☠️ pic.twitter.com/dixl9syvrj — Miss Marjorie Regrets (@coffinsneeze) November 5, 2023

We don’t suppose we’ll ever know what provoked such craziness, unfortunately. Here are some further thoughts from Twitter…

1.

This guy at the end pic.twitter.com/wMAZzkpmk1 — @kathleena .bsky.social (@KathyKAnd) November 5, 2023

2.

The dog chorus at the end — Andy Busch (@apbusch) November 5, 2023

3.

The best, is watching it, over & over, but watching a new cat, each rewatch

…also, making up dialogue, for each cat, too Like, the black, and the white cat, that just start fighting, at the 12sec mark…

"Fuck you"

"Fuck you"

"Steve?"

"Gary?"

"Oh shit, sorry. WTF is happening" — Teen Cthulhu (@Teen_Cthulhu) November 6, 2023

4.

Gotta love the rogue wave of cats crashing against the wall at about 00:09 — Parade O’ Crap™ (@HeyThereItsEric) November 5, 2023

5.

At no point could I predict what was coming but I laughed like crazy watching those two cats bounce up to the window https://t.co/92xi6iNCc4 — Callisto⭐️chan (@callisto_chan) November 5, 2023

6.

I find something new to laugh at every time I rewatch this. https://t.co/SfUgl2JyR5 — peaopoe (@peaopoe) November 6, 2023

7.

i watched this like eight times and i kept seeing new things happening https://t.co/SAKBEQpdxf — Güni⁷ (@_armyorbit_) November 6, 2023

8.

Visual representation of a nuclear fission reaction https://t.co/i5yKrdQnUU — Collapse Talk (@CollapseTalkPod) November 5, 2023

9.

Good lord I needed all this laughter https://t.co/SViU0bvDQ8 — Jon Bon Mononym (@MrMononym) November 5, 2023

To sum up …

Putting the cat into catastrophe https://t.co/jbJMKpKF12 — Rosa (@SirRosalot) November 6, 2023

