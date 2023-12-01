Animals

The most utterly chaotic cat video we have ever seen

David Harris. Updated December 1st, 2023

We’ve been on the internet for many years now and, like pretty much every other internet user, we’ve seen a lot of cat videos. But we don’t think we’ve ever seen one quite so utterly chaotic as this.

It’s 29 seconds of kitty carnage where it appears that (almost) all of the cats in the video have synchronised their ‘mad half hours’ into a full-on feline frenzy. You’ll want to watch it more than once, focussing on a different cat each time.

Thanks to Miss Marjorie Regrets for sharing on Twitter.

We don’t suppose we’ll ever know what provoked such craziness, unfortunately. Here are some further thoughts from Twitter…

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

To sum up …

READ MORE

This video of two cats meowing through a TikTok voice filter is 17 seconds well spent

Source Miss Marjorie Regrets Image Screengrab