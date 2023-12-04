13 funniest things people said about Erling Haaland’s possibly righteous anger at the ref

Sport

Even if you didn’t watch Manchester City’s 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, there’s one clip you might have caught on the news or social media. The referee let play continue after a possible foul against Erling Haaland, only to blow the whistle when Jack Grealish was in a good position to go for a goal.

Controversial situation in minute 90+4 between Man City vs Tottenham. Referee Simon Hooper inexplicably blew the whistle#MCITOT #PremierLeague #Tottenham #ManCity pic.twitter.com/LWGMWtdpmu — Sports channel (@SportsCN2) December 4, 2023

The six foot four Norwegian striker towered over referee Simon Hooper in a state of pure rage – which many are arguing is understandable. The image went instantly viral.

1.

Haaland when he realises what his heads going to look like in 25 years!!! ‍‍‍ pic.twitter.com/Uziz1VMDFK — John Matthews (@UNDERCOVER_JM) December 3, 2023

2.

I find these modern interpretations of Wagner operas quite disconcerting. pic.twitter.com/bjL4r2dUXY — Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) December 4, 2023

3.

4.

Head & Shoulders menthol fresh deep cleanse pic.twitter.com/Fwi9IzhQdl — Alex Micu (@axelk) December 3, 2023

5.

6.

Memechester City pic.twitter.com/z0fos4vk88 — Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 3, 2023

7.

me explaining to the other dads how dr who has gone woke pic.twitter.com/hL2hTY1QWK — mutable joe (@mutablejoe) December 4, 2023

8.

This painting by Edwin Van Kuyp (1617-1672) hangs in the National Gallery. It's a psychological study, depicting the howling, serpentine rage of the prosperous when their will is thwarted. It was considered to be a rebuke to Amsterdam's mercantile classes bridling at tax reforms. pic.twitter.com/o1pAYfjBQu — David Stubbs (@sendvictorious) December 3, 2023

9.

10.

When they give you sweet potato fries instead of normal fries pic.twitter.com/Jm8fVdKCE2 — ✨FE-LINA-VIDAD✨ (@agirlcalledlina) December 4, 2023

11.

“Look, Erling – they’re a very popular band. Chasing Rainbows was a monster hit back in the day, and Rick Witter is a great singer. Tickets were bound to sell out. I’m sure they’ll tour again next year” pic.twitter.com/wMmFibOyUy — Jason (@NickMotown) December 4, 2023

12.

13.

Take TWO bottles into the shower? pic.twitter.com/s6vL6UAFCf — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) December 3, 2023

Not a problem Simon Hooper needs to worry about.

“THE RAIN IS MAKING MY LEAVE IN CONDITIONER RUN! MY EYES THEY BURN!!!” pic.twitter.com/x089AwDHaS — Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) December 3, 2023

