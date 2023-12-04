13 funniest things people said about Erling Haaland’s possibly righteous anger at the ref
Even if you didn’t watch Manchester City’s 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, there’s one clip you might have caught on the news or social media. The referee let play continue after a possible foul against Erling Haaland, only to blow the whistle when Jack Grealish was in a good position to go for a goal.
Controversial situation in minute 90+4 between Man City vs Tottenham. Referee Simon Hooper inexplicably blew the whistle#MCITOT #PremierLeague #Tottenham #ManCity pic.twitter.com/LWGMWtdpmu
— Sports channel (@SportsCN2) December 4, 2023
The six foot four Norwegian striker towered over referee Simon Hooper in a state of pure rage – which many are arguing is understandable. The image went instantly viral.
1.
Haaland when he realises what his heads going to look like in 25 years!!! pic.twitter.com/Uziz1VMDFK
— John Matthews (@UNDERCOVER_JM) December 3, 2023
2.
I find these modern interpretations of Wagner operas quite disconcerting. pic.twitter.com/bjL4r2dUXY
— Stephen McGann (@StephenMcGann) December 4, 2023
3.
— HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) December 3, 2023
4.
Head & Shoulders menthol fresh deep cleanse pic.twitter.com/Fwi9IzhQdl
— Alex Micu (@axelk) December 3, 2023
5.
Nearly Monday. pic.twitter.com/yHjFoR99i1
— Andy (@alreadytaken74) December 3, 2023
6.
Memechester City pic.twitter.com/z0fos4vk88
— Toby Earle Threads tobyontv (@TobyonTV) December 3, 2023
7.
me explaining to the other dads how dr who has gone woke pic.twitter.com/hL2hTY1QWK
— mutable joe (@mutablejoe) December 4, 2023
8.
This painting by Edwin Van Kuyp (1617-1672) hangs in the National Gallery. It's a psychological study, depicting the howling, serpentine rage of the prosperous when their will is thwarted. It was considered to be a rebuke to Amsterdam's mercantile classes bridling at tax reforms. pic.twitter.com/o1pAYfjBQu
— David Stubbs (@sendvictorious) December 3, 2023
9.
Nobody:
Haaland to Simon Hooper: pic.twitter.com/Il5e4asB4C
— 77_ (@djw77ima) December 3, 2023
10.
When they give you sweet potato fries instead of normal fries pic.twitter.com/Jm8fVdKCE2
— ✨FE-LINA-VIDAD✨ (@agirlcalledlina) December 4, 2023
11.
“Look, Erling – they’re a very popular band. Chasing Rainbows was a monster hit back in the day, and Rick Witter is a great singer. Tickets were bound to sell out. I’m sure they’ll tour again next year” pic.twitter.com/wMmFibOyUy
— Jason (@NickMotown) December 4, 2023
12.
— Simpsons England (@EnglandSimpsons) December 3, 2023
13.
Take TWO bottles into the shower? pic.twitter.com/s6vL6UAFCf
— barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) December 3, 2023
Not a problem Simon Hooper needs to worry about.
“THE RAIN IS MAKING MY LEAVE IN CONDITIONER RUN! MY EYES THEY BURN!!!” pic.twitter.com/x089AwDHaS
— Unnamed Insider (@Unnamedinsider) December 3, 2023
READ MORE
Ian Wright’s enormous coat has become a hilarious meme – 15 that hit the back of the net
Image Stephen McGann