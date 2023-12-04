Sport

13 funniest things people said about Erling Haaland’s possibly righteous anger at the ref

Poke Staff. Updated December 4th, 2023

Even if you didn’t watch Manchester City’s 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur, there’s one clip you might have caught on the news or social media. The referee let play continue after a possible foul against Erling Haaland, only to blow the whistle when Jack Grealish was in a good position to go for a goal.

The six foot four Norwegian striker towered over referee Simon Hooper in a state of pure rage – which many are arguing is understandable. The image went instantly viral.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

Not a problem Simon Hooper needs to worry about.

READ MORE

Ian Wright’s enormous coat has become a hilarious meme – 15 that hit the back of the net

Image Stephen McGann