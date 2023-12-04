Ian Wright’s enormous coat has become a hilarious meme – 15 that hit the back of the net

Twitter

England legend Ian Wright was on punditry duty at the Eastleigh vs Reading FA Cup fixture, and with temperatures dipping below freezing, he made the very sensible decision to dress for the occasion.

Here he is addressing the reason for protests by Reading fans.

️ 'These are people three weeks before Christmas being told they're not being paid on time' ️ 'The owners have previous in this, they've had a club dissolved in China, a club in Belgium go bankrupt – the mismanagement is on such a scale'@IanWright0 on @ReadingFC's owners pic.twitter.com/HXxyypIhA0 — ITV Football (@itvfootball) December 3, 2023

His coat quickly became a glorious meme.

1.

I recently rented a bouncy castle and when it turned up Ian Wright was in it pic.twitter.com/B8r5t6Fzai — Danny Wallace (@dannywallace) December 3, 2023

2.

If this was old twitter there would be an account called Ian Wright’s big coat pic.twitter.com/NgD4GQq90f — Cake (@rigby113) December 3, 2023

3.

"I tried to think of the most harmless thing. Something I loved from my childhood. Something that could never ever possibly destroy us. Mr Ian Wright." pic.twitter.com/aYHuarzUHh — Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) December 3, 2023

4.

I can tell you one thing for sure, I will not be happy until Ian Wright fights the Pope in a big coat sumo match. pic.twitter.com/vIpIRaS5Bg — Jamie Smart (@jamiesmart) December 3, 2023

5.

hi, Big Coat expert here and I can tell you that Big Coats only behave like this when they’re actually really happy and content pic.twitter.com/R5QeKRbrWh — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) December 3, 2023

6.

Did Ian Wright buy his jacket from the Zorb ball warehouse? pic.twitter.com/o8T5CNh2vO — HappyToast★ (@IamHappyToast) December 3, 2023

7.

REMEMBER. As the temperatures drop, your Ian Wright may be at risk of bursting, causing water damage. ALWAYS lag your Ian Wright. This has been a Public Information Announcement. pic.twitter.com/ZL2wEEywvl — Bacardi Oakheart (@Midgetgems26) December 3, 2023

8.

Ian Wright borrowing the Michelin Man’s winter coat for the live FA Cup game today ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Yhsi7lV5SL — Burney (@BurneyMcr1) December 3, 2023

9.

Why is Ian Wright dressed as a hand grenade? pic.twitter.com/SzgE6NXmB7 — Lady Spudgun 'M' LeTitsNow (@hellymoo) December 3, 2023

10.

11.

Maybe Ian Wright’s giant coat is sentient, and after it eats him, it’ll come for the rest of us, growing bigger and bigger, the more of us it consumes. pic.twitter.com/V8tXCXybs2 — Niecy O'Keeffe (@NiecyOKeeffe) December 3, 2023

12.

“Do you have a of copy of coats that double as airplane emergency slides by Ian Wright ?…”#FACup pic.twitter.com/fbpvgl0tHy — JR Hartleys landline. (@JRsLandline) December 3, 2023

13.

I must get the water tank lagged for winter https://t.co/fHPK8MosFB — Medium Talent (@Jolly_Good_Show) December 3, 2023

14.

I think Arsene Wenger is still inside that https://t.co/g8VpFooR2V — Ben Stanley (@BDStanley) December 3, 2023

15.

Everyone's chuckling at Wrighty's outfit but that's not actually a coat, it's a huge amphibian he's wrapped around himself, and it took quite some manoeuvring to get into position. In fact, he had to consult a textbook on the subject. That's right, one on newt on Ian mechanics. pic.twitter.com/FagD7g9Z1t — Alistair King (@Alistair_King) December 3, 2023

The bottom line …

Ian Wright's coat… say what you like, because he's laughing, because he's toasty. Please, Santa, I've been very good, bring me a similar coat, ladies size! #IanWrightsCoat pic.twitter.com/Y4kJUxwovm — Snigdha (@snigskitchen) December 3, 2023

READ MORE

An old clip of Ian Wright meeting a teacher from his past is doing the rounds again, and it may make you shed a tear

Image Screengrab