John Bercow’s verbal dissection of the character of Boris Johnson is well worth another listen

The former Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, responded with a verbal destruction of Johnson that was so far from sitting on the fence, it wasn’t aware that fences exist.

It’s well worth a listen.

As Boris Johnson is due to give evidence to the #CovidInquiry some choice words from John Bercow,

"Never has a prime minister wielded so much power, made so little effective use of it, and been and been seen to be inn quite such an indecent haste to blow his own trumpet"

"I've… pic.twitter.com/0LPA9CJL8S

— Farrukh (@implausibleblog) December 5, 2023