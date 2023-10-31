The Covid inquiry was told it was the ‘wrong crisis for Boris Johnson’s skillset’ and these 13 responses surely say it all

News

To the Covid inquiry now, where the damning evidence detailing just how incompetent Boris Johnson’s government was in responding to the pandemic keeps piling up. And up.

If you’ve not had a chance to see any of it today, then this pretty much sums it up for now.

Hugo Keith KC – You called Ministers useless fuck pigs, morons & c*nts… do you feel you expressed your views to trenchantly? Dominic Cummings – No, I’d say it understated the position, as events showed in 2020#CovidInquiry pic.twitter.com/ovXYPzQUC2 — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) October 31, 2023

And one moment in particular – well, actually several, but this will do for now – shone through in today’s evidence, from Lee Cain, a close ally of Johnson’s and the former PM’s director of communications

Lee Cain, Johnson’s ex Communications Director: “What will probably be clear in Covid, it was the wrong crisis for this PM’s skill set. Which is different, I think, from not potentially being up to the job of PM.” Ridiculous. PMs don’t get to chose their crises.#CovidInquiry pic.twitter.com/keF52HHpzh — Adam Schwarz (@AdamJSchwarz) October 31, 2023

And these responses surely say it all.

1.

Covid was “the wrong crisis for this Prime Minister’s skill set.” Hiding in fridges he can do. Laughing off a stuck zip wire – again – no problem. Lying his way out of brazen infidelity… easy-peasy-lemon squeezie. But an ACTUAL crisis. No. Too much. https://t.co/VJMjg1YvOo — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 31, 2023

2.

There’s a lesson here, of course. It’s that politics is a serious business. People’s lives depend on it. There’s a consequence to handing it over to clowns and imbeciles. https://t.co/XiQdm8hmjD — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) October 31, 2023

3.

I should think most of us would be up to the job of PM if they just let us do the really easy bits https://t.co/KU5a9dO4ns — Alex von Tunzelmann (@alexvtunzelmann) October 31, 2023

4.

breaking: former aide claims prime minister had a skills set https://t.co/SUo0l1PhZt — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) October 31, 2023

5.

“the wrong crisis for this Prime Minister’s skill set” One of the first things you learn in crisis leadership is that youdon’t get tochoosethe crisis. So what he’s saying is that Boris Johnson didn’t have the skills to be Prime Minister. https://t.co/jwCbpX0Lsq — Arthur Snell (@SnellArthur) October 31, 2023

6.

For what sort of crisis is poor judgement, dithering, lack of focus, immorality, indecision, and political opportunism the RIGHT “skill set”? ~AA https://t.co/Hs8Vt6zRcx — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) October 31, 2023

7.