Susan Hall doubled down on her ‘pickpocketing’ story and Nick Ferrari owned her into next year

You probably saw last month’s excruciating interview between LBC’s Nick Ferrari and Conservative London mayoral hopeful, Susan Hall, in which she claimed to have been pickpocketed on the Underground – despite evidence that she had simply dropped her wallet.

If not, you can catch up on it now – and if you did, it’s worth a rewatch to remind yourself what complete lack of thinking skills and accountability looks like in action.

'I had no idea where it could have gone.'

'I had no idea what happened.'

'I'm the luckiest woman in the world – I actually got it back.' Can you help @NickFerrariLBC solve the mystery of Tory mayoral hopeful Susan Hall's 'pickpocketing ordeal'? pic.twitter.com/MtjDGBlyz8 — LBC (@LBC) November 28, 2023

If you’d presumed that one utter humiliation had been enough for Ms Hall, like any reasonable person would, you’d be wrong. She faced Nick Ferrari again – and doubled down on the extraordinary claims.

'You sought to weaponise this and you’ve been caught out.'

'No, you’re only caught out if you say something wrong… This is the truth.' Susan Hall doubles down on her claim she was the victim of 'pickpocketing' – despite her wallet being returned with money still inside. pic.twitter.com/BnYNAoh72T — LBC (@LBC) December 6, 2023

“If you can’t be trusted with your wallet, Susan Hall, why can you be trusted with London?” “You still maintain you think you could have been the victim of a pickpocket whose level of incompetence is that they get hold of your wallet and then take nothing from it?” “Yes, I could have been.”

These comments nailed it..

This really is one for the ages. I've watched film-length comedies with fewer belly laughs. https://t.co/F0ftf7Y4V8 — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) December 6, 2023

In a crowded field of Tories Susan Hall is perhaps the greatest gift of all to satire https://t.co/dVrdqv06BD — Tom Jamieson (@jamiesont) December 6, 2023

"If you can't be trusted with your wallet Susan, why can you be trusted with London?"

Boom! https://t.co/dlwY8GkAOX — Andy Borland (@AndyBorland4) December 6, 2023

The Tories are so debased and bereft of serious and capable people this is the person they put forward to run London.

I wouldn't put her in charge of a jumble sale. https://t.co/d6y1RPTmjf — Katherine O'Donnell (@kathy__odonnell) December 6, 2023

She went on to recount how "even in the last seven days" she'd been murdered in her own bed 7 times, only to be "somehow" revived by her alarm clock. — ___//\/\/ (@nutts2020) December 6, 2023

How many millions of us have been serendipitously pickpocketed, only to have our wallets replaced, together with all our cash and credit cards? This has to be stopped. Is no one safe from these criminal ironists? https://t.co/tppd0l6yVO — Peter Kay (@theonlypeterkay) December 6, 2023

Omg. It's like a Monty Python sketch. They're falling apart. https://t.co/Nls7Cge9OC — Finn FRSC ⚗️(+=) (@Finndog2018) December 6, 2023

Somewhere a village is missing it’s prize idiot. — Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) December 6, 2023

I think the only things Susan Hall has had stolen from her are her honesty, integrity, and capacity to feel embarrassment … unless they just fell out of her pocket, too, but weren’t returned. — Polly (@Paper_Polly) December 6, 2023

Absolute car crash of an interview for Hall. ~AA https://t.co/gStyWouqj7 — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) December 6, 2023

She really is one of Labour’s best assets.

Oh come onnnnn she HAS to be a Labour plant https://t.co/9EYB6mTX9B — Alan White (@aljwhite) December 6, 2023

For anyone worried by Hall’s claims

As well as the percentages, it's worth pointing out the actual rate: 18.6 crimes per million journeys Ie. People should be careful with their stuff, but don't let the headlines put you off travelling. — dan barker (@danbarker) December 6, 2023

