Politics

Susan Hall doubled down on her ‘pickpocketing’ story and Nick Ferrari owned her into next year

Oonagh Keating. Updated December 7th, 2023

You probably saw last month’s excruciating interview between LBC’s Nick Ferrari and Conservative London mayoral hopeful, Susan Hall, in which she claimed to have been pickpocketed on the Underground – despite evidence that she had simply dropped her wallet.

If not, you can catch up on it now – and if you did, it’s worth a rewatch to remind yourself what complete lack of thinking skills and accountability looks like in action.

If you’d presumed that one utter humiliation had been enough for Ms Hall, like any reasonable person would, you’d be wrong. She faced Nick Ferrari again – and doubled down on the extraordinary claims.

“If you can’t be trusted with your wallet, Susan Hall, why can you be trusted with London?”

“You still maintain you think you could have been the victim of a pickpocket whose level of incompetence is that they get hold of your wallet and then take nothing from it?”

“Yes, I could have been.”

These comments nailed it..

She really is one of Labour’s best assets.

For anyone worried by Hall’s claims

Source LBC Image Screengrab