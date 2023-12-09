Unexpected item in the bagging area
A Redditor named u/TunaBrad posted this lovely photo on r/CasualUK.
They gave it the undoubtedly apt title ‘Unexpected item in bagging area’.
catlover2954 had inside information –
His name is Milo and he’s a local celebrity. I’ve seen and stroked him a couple of times. He’s so handsome.
Milo – of Jennett’s Park, Bracknell found a new fan base on Reddit.
Never seen a CAT Scan outside of a hospital before!
R33DY89
Press bananas and weigh the cat. Now you have a cat for cheap.
Eryn Knight
Who let the cat out of the bag?
1HeyMattJ
He knows you didn’t pay 20p for the bag.
4-56am
Nah mate, the chicken coop is THAT way.
Legophan
“Khajit has wares if you have coin.”
Ellendegenerate123
This one thinks you should hurry up. Pay for the Dreamies then go and bother somebody else.
Cosmo1222
“Cash , card or cat? “
Creme de marron
Please pet Item to proceed.
Godphila
Barcode where?
whiterunguard420
I think you boop the snoot to proceed.
bushdr78
Free air Meows with every purchase.
gunbladelad
Wish my co-op would give out free cats with every purchase.
KindaFaulty
Bloody thing is a druggie. He was asking me to buy him catmint.
master-virus
Milo isn’t the only cat taking an interest in its local retail outlets. This one is a bit bananas.
