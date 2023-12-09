Unexpected item in the bagging area

Animals

A Redditor named u/TunaBrad posted this lovely photo on r/CasualUK.

They gave it the undoubtedly apt title ‘Unexpected item in bagging area’.

catlover2954 had inside information –

His name is Milo and he’s a local celebrity. I’ve seen and stroked him a couple of times. He’s so handsome.

Milo – of Jennett’s Park, Bracknell found a new fan base on Reddit.

Never seen a CAT Scan outside of a hospital before!

R33DY89

Press bananas and weigh the cat. Now you have a cat for cheap.

Eryn Knight

Who let the cat out of the bag?

1HeyMattJ

He knows you didn’t pay 20p for the bag.

4-56am

Nah mate, the chicken coop is THAT way.

Legophan

“Khajit has wares if you have coin.”

Ellendegenerate123

This one thinks you should hurry up. Pay for the Dreamies then go and bother somebody else.

Cosmo1222

“Cash , card or cat? “

Creme de marron

Please pet Item to proceed.

Godphila

Barcode where?

whiterunguard420

I think you boop the snoot to proceed.

bushdr78

Free air Meows with every purchase.

gunbladelad

Wish my co-op would give out free cats with every purchase.

KindaFaulty

Bloody thing is a druggie. He was asking me to buy him catmint.

master-virus

Milo isn’t the only cat taking an interest in its local retail outlets. This one is a bit bananas.



