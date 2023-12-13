If you’re on the Naughty List, Santa makes you listen to Cilla Black trying to be a Christmassy Carmen Miranda

Entertainment

We don’t know why this is the year that people have finally got wise to Cilla Black being – to put it mildly -not a great singer – but we’re here for it.

This being the Christmas season, we thought people should see (and hear) this festive performance from ‘Our Cilla’. After all, if we had to, why should you get away with it?

I thought Cilla Black singing and dancing with a Christmas tree on her head was something only AI could generate, but no, it actually happened and yes it's as dreadful as you'd imagine pic.twitter.com/NBbijG7yA9 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) November 21, 2023

Carmen Miranda is still spinning in her grave after that travesty.

You can probably guess the internet’s verdict but you don’t have to.

1.

This is even worse than you think it's going to be. https://t.co/HYSoJVX2h7 — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) November 22, 2023

2.

“Lovely, Cilla. Just wondering, what if we try it one more time, but with a racist accent?” https://t.co/DfDOdyOLfD — Fancy Brenda ️‍️‍⚧️ (they/she) (@SpillerOfTea) November 22, 2023

3.

I was never aware that Let it Snow needed the Carmen Miranda treatment, via Liverpool… it still doesn’t. — William A. Neale (@williamaneale) November 21, 2023

4.

Does anyone have a number for an exorcist? I've stopped watching it, but I just want to be sure it's completely gone. https://t.co/nq29pM8tuY — Mark O'Sullivan (@immarkosullivan) November 22, 2023

5.

I can’t believe people used to watch this non-ironically — Cara Lisette (@CaraLisette) November 22, 2023

6.

What part of Liverpool is that accent from? https://t.co/TUbVDZEGeT — Michael Lee Richardson (@HRFMichael) November 22, 2023

7.

Christmas number 1 this year. Make it so. https://t.co/y04VCvZoP6 — P-Bal ‍ (@PBalOfficial) November 23, 2023

8.

Who the fuck at LWT signed off on this fresh Hell? That entire 1983 Christmas special is quite something but I think that's worse than the Lionel cover. — James Martin (@JamesMartinTVR) November 23, 2023

9.

10.

I know I’m not feeling well, but I’m not hallucinating? https://t.co/cP5MZrjO0v — MeMeMeMeMe73 (@RyanJackMum) November 22, 2023

Lee Bowers‘ mum was ahead of the curve.

1980s Sunday evenings in our house: “Mum, can we watch Surprise Surprise, please?” “Fine, but for Christ sake turn down the telly when she starts singing”. — Lee Bowers (@Mr_Miggins100) November 21, 2023

