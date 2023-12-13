Entertainment

If you’re on the Naughty List, Santa makes you listen to Cilla Black trying to be a Christmassy Carmen Miranda

Poke Staff. Updated December 13th, 2023

We don’t know why this is the year that people have finally got wise to Cilla Black being – to put it mildly -not a great singer – but we’re here for it.

This being the Christmas season, we thought people should see (and hear) this festive performance from ‘Our Cilla’. After all, if we had to, why should you get away with it?

Carmen Miranda is still spinning in her grave after that travesty.

You can probably guess the internet’s verdict but you don’t have to.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Lee Bowers‘ mum was ahead of the curve.

READ MORE

If you can watch this entire clip of Cilla Black mangling “You’re the Voice” then you deserve a medal

Source SHANE REACTION Image Screengrab