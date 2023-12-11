Entertainment

If you can watch this entire clip of Cilla Black mangling “You’re the Voice” then you deserve a medal

David Harris. Updated December 11th, 2023

We’ve always been somewhat bemused about how Cilla Black had a hugely successful career as a singer, and it’s good to find out that we are not alone. Twitter has recently been awash with old clips of Cilla, gleefully murdering classic songs with no obvious signs of remorse.

Her awful caterwauling has been drawing plenty of cutting comments, and we present such a clip here, with 74 seconds of her completely destroying You’re the Voice, the 1986 power ballad by John Farnham.

Assume the brace position now…

Make it stop!

Thanks to @shirlpuzz for sharing. Here are some of the wonderful reactions to their post.

The harshest judgement came from Garby.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, we are frankly unsurprised.

Source @shirlpuzz Image Screengrab