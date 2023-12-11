If you can watch this entire clip of Cilla Black mangling “You’re the Voice” then you deserve a medal

Entertainment

We’ve always been somewhat bemused about how Cilla Black had a hugely successful career as a singer, and it’s good to find out that we are not alone. Twitter has recently been awash with old clips of Cilla, gleefully murdering classic songs with no obvious signs of remorse.

Her awful caterwauling has been drawing plenty of cutting comments, and we present such a clip here, with 74 seconds of her completely destroying You’re the Voice, the 1986 power ballad by John Farnham.

Assume the brace position now…

I physically cannot cope with this pic.twitter.com/9xRHfNDKik — Shirley Carter’s Festive Pussy (@shirlpuzz) December 1, 2023

Make it stop!

Thanks to @shirlpuzz for sharing. Here are some of the wonderful reactions to their post.

1.

What's the word for something so God awful that you instantly need to make others experience it? Because whatever it is this is a good example. — Tom Lee (@tomlee80) December 2, 2023

2.

A voice like a fire in a pet shop — A (@AdaamCooper) December 1, 2023

3.

Honestly how did she gaslight an entire generation — Alex (@VisaDickline) December 1, 2023

4.

Setting this as my alarm — Sam (@sulaco1988) December 1, 2023

5.

This gave me nerve damage — benny looper (@bennzo) December 2, 2023

6.

The voice of an angel, if that angel was having its wings pulled off simultaneously and it’s halo was set on fire — spencer (@spencermillman) December 1, 2023

7.

Jesus, and I cannot stress this enough, wept. — David Banks (@DBanksy) December 1, 2023

8.

A voice like a goose farting in the fog. Just totally horrendous. — The Honourable Teddy (@HonourableTeddy) December 1, 2023

9.

There's no beginning to her talent — Rachael (@auberjeangenie) December 2, 2023

10.

If only she would have sat in silence — John Bradley (@jbradleymedia) December 1, 2023

The harshest judgement came from Garby.

Worst thing I've ever seen, and I've seen footage of a man being pulled into a harrier jet engine https://t.co/SssuBUxBog — Garby (@Atlantis252) December 1, 2023

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this video, we are frankly unsurprised.

READ MORE

We regret to inform you that Cilla Black covered Eye of the Tiger

Source @shirlpuzz Image Screengrab