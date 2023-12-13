Entertainment

Here’s a rather unlikely video of The Nolans covering a song by The Smiths. You’re welcome!

David Harris. Updated December 13th, 2023

The Nolans were a group about as far removed from The Smiths as it’s possible to get. Compare and contrast I’m in the Mood for Dancing with How Soon is Now? and you’ll see what we mean.

So we were a little surprised when this clip of The Nolans covering the classic Smiths’ song Panic appeared on Twitter. Thanks to Ash Preston for sharing.

Well that was… different. Opinions were mixed.

This charming man shared his opinion.

