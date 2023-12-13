Here’s a rather unlikely video of The Nolans covering a song by The Smiths. You’re welcome!

Entertainment

The Nolans were a group about as far removed from The Smiths as it’s possible to get. Compare and contrast I’m in the Mood for Dancing with How Soon is Now? and you’ll see what we mean.

So we were a little surprised when this clip of The Nolans covering the classic Smiths’ song Panic appeared on Twitter. Thanks to Ash Preston for sharing.

You know what we don't talk enough about? The Nolans covering Panic by The Smiths whilst dressed in mom jeans and leather chaps. pic.twitter.com/uuI6Aj7Jjx — Ash Preston (@TheAshPreston) December 2, 2023

Well that was… different. Opinions were mixed.

1.

I think it’s best if we never speak of this again. — Malcolm McKenzie (@fourhourtarget) December 2, 2023

2.

This is the worst cover version of any song I’ve ever heard And it’s infuriating because of how much I love the original I wish I had never heard this — RU (@RMU1979) December 2, 2023

3.

Appreciating I will be very much in the minority here, but I’d rather listen to The Nolans than The Smiths — Chris Smith (@cmsdrums) December 2, 2023

4.

As a massive Smiths fan I’m shocked to find myself thinking, it’s not that bad. It’s weirdly compelling … ‍♀️ — GILLIAN (@madcyril69) December 3, 2023

5.

I only get two days off a week and you’ve ruined one of them. Never heard about this before and now I’m having an asthma attack, thanks. — Indietronica (@J_Wh1ttaker) December 3, 2023

6.

Real energy from the sisters here. Morrissey and Marr would approve. https://t.co/1dePqpos6g — Joel Cortez (@ChairmanJoel) December 3, 2023

7.

Is it too late to start a push for the Christmas number one? https://t.co/gf7FVziMkc — Steve Tudor (@toodoor) December 3, 2023

8.

Unbelievably they sound better than Morrisey https://t.co/KO9SVA2wFy — fraser hamilton (@fraser7062) December 2, 2023

9.

This charming man shared his opinion.

it's like the Plastics trying to be the Bangles trying to be the Smiths https://t.co/iSYXpJY8Yn — Chaminda Jayanetti (@cjayanetti) December 8, 2023

