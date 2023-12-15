Our favourite funny responses to this unthinkable Greggs disaster
Someone named u/Champion-Of-Midgard shared an absolute nightmare on the r/greggsappreciation subreddit.
This was the very understated title.
It was a disappointing day today folks
And this was the calamity that had befallen Champion-Of-Midgard. Brace yourself.
Let’s have a closer look at this crime against humanity.
The responses played right along.
And that’s when the riots started.
kcmcweeney
Pretty sure this is where the Keep calm and carry on thing comes from.
Spare_Garden9947
Looks like the sign was scribbled in anger lol.
RobbieRob135
The beginning of the end times.
dk_217
“I predict a riot!”
LeicsBob
“I predict a diet!”
Foldy86
Oh bollox…
papalflush
Same level as if England had run out of tea bags!!
CarelessChicken641
Ladbaby’s resignation letter!
Mediocre_Profile5576
Fuck! How far’s the nearest Greggs.
OK_ride_6695
As a resident of the north east, aproximately a 4m walk, 16 if drunk
Top_Bell3319
The horror………THE HORROR!
Its_Just_a_potato
“Well, bake some more, then. Sharpish!”
MarkWrenn74
Crisis, call a Cobra meeting.
bandicootrelay
Still going up to the counter and asking ‘So no sausage rolls then?’ Just to make sure.
Kiwizoo
I say: I rather think that sign constitutes an offence under section 5 of the public order act 1986. It would certainly cause me “alarm, harassment or distress!”
No-Nefariousness759
National Emergency!!!
Another_Online_Edit
God has them and gave them to somebody else. Don’t believe me?? Listen to KISS (the band)
“God gave sausage rolls to you, gave sausage ro—ollls to everyone’.
No_One_Special
Greggs! Has no sausage rolls!
That! Is! A! Disgrace!
hillbagger
This is the actual truth.
I’m pretty sure most Brits would just tut and shake their head quietly.
TheGreyDeceiver
