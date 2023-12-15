Our favourite funny responses to this unthinkable Greggs disaster

Life

Someone named u/Champion-Of-Midgard shared an absolute nightmare on the r/greggsappreciation subreddit.

This was the very understated title.

It was a disappointing day today folks

And this was the calamity that had befallen Champion-Of-Midgard. Brace yourself.

Let’s have a closer look at this crime against humanity.

The responses played right along.

And that’s when the riots started.

kcmcweeney

Pretty sure this is where the Keep calm and carry on thing comes from.

Spare_Garden9947

Looks like the sign was scribbled in anger lol.

RobbieRob135

The beginning of the end times.

dk_217

“I predict a riot!”

LeicsBob “I predict a diet!”

Foldy86

Oh bollox…

papalflush

Same level as if England had run out of tea bags!!

CarelessChicken641

Ladbaby’s resignation letter!

Mediocre_Profile5576

Fuck! How far’s the nearest Greggs.

OK_ride_6695 As a resident of the north east, aproximately a 4m walk, 16 if drunk

Top_Bell3319

The horror………THE HORROR!

Its_Just_a_potato

“Well, bake some more, then. Sharpish!”

MarkWrenn74

Crisis, call a Cobra meeting.

bandicootrelay

Still going up to the counter and asking ‘So no sausage rolls then?’ Just to make sure.

Kiwizoo

I say: I rather think that sign constitutes an offence under section 5 of the public order act 1986. It would certainly cause me “alarm, harassment or distress!”

No-Nefariousness759

National Emergency!!!

Another_Online_Edit

God has them and gave them to somebody else. Don’t believe me?? Listen to KISS (the band) “God gave sausage rolls to you, gave sausage ro—ollls to everyone’.

No_One_Special

Greggs! Has no sausage rolls! That! Is! A! Disgrace!

hillbagger

This is the actual truth.

I’m pretty sure most Brits would just tut and shake their head quietly.

TheGreyDeceiver

