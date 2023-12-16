Animals

We wish we had half the excitement of this cat trying to catch snowflakes

Poke Staff. Updated December 16th, 2023

Hands up who knew that snow was the best cat toy ever!

Judging by the reaction of this little tuxedo cat to a solid flurry, it’s a feline dream come true.

The clip went wildly viral, picking up comments like these.

Perhaps it’s just black and white cats.

Source No Cats No Life Image Screengrab