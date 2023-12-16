We wish we had half the excitement of this cat trying to catch snowflakes
Hands up who knew that snow was the best cat toy ever!
Judging by the reaction of this little tuxedo cat to a solid flurry, it’s a feline dream come true.
— No Cats No Life (@NoCatsNoLife_m) December 3, 2023
The clip went wildly viral, picking up comments like these.
1.
Enjoyment unmeasured
— Nathan Bagobiri A. (@BagobiriNathan) December 5, 2023
2.
me anytime it lightly dusts… i am fully of whimsy and wonder https://t.co/YziQ43bDZF
— kuh-sai-ah ! (@sexiest_comrade) December 3, 2023
3.
so happy with life..catching snow n just mewmew..no work at all. https://t.co/Ex0Z7NqCQf
— JakkuFurosan (@AlanFroster) December 3, 2023
4.
i would give up all of my possessions and forget everything and everyone i ever knew just to be this cat in this moment https://t.co/UMlV5UgvkA
— NBound (@nbound_) December 4, 2023
5.
He is so happy pic.twitter.com/NVISq8nmIG
— Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) December 3, 2023
Perhaps it’s just black and white cats.
❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/EkhBBZwh4H
— FluffyBuddy (@A_Fluffy_buddy) December 3, 2023
Source No Cats No Life Image Screengrab