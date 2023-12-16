28 good, bad and occasionally NSFW Christmas decorations

Pics

Love them or hate them, decorations are a huge part of our lives at this time of year, and they range from the sublime to the ridiculous via the hilarious and NSFW.

That range is replicated here.

1. Give it a moment



2. The perils of having decorations containing letters



3. When you’re celebrating Christmas at 12 and commemorating the Gunpowder Plot at 4



4. Festive it is



5. Yippee-kay-ay, Father Christmas



6. Christmas on a budget



7. Danny DeTreeto



8. And a very merry anagram to you, too



9. Angles matter



10. Have yourself a merry Gen Z Christmas



11. When you order a horse from Wish



12. Unfortunate light placement



13. Inspired by Home Alone



14. Less is sometimes just less



