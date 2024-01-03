Videos

This entitled neighbour’s hilariously outrageous wifi request is surely the most jaw-dropping thing you’ll watch today

Poke Staff. Updated January 3rd, 2024

This isn’t the first neighbour to ‘borrow’ someone’s wifi for their own ends, obviously.

But it’s surely the most entitled, a video that’s just gone wildly viral on Twitter for reasons that are about to become obvious.

Just when you jaw can’t possibly get any lower, it does!

It can’t be all that it appears. Can it?

The original poster said it was ‘socialist thinking in real time’ but we’re not sure about that.

These people surely said it best.

We’re with this person.

Source @AC_Black_ @AC_Black_