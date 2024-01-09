Andrew Tate says he won’t sleep with vaccinated women and the entire internet made the same joke

Science

To the world of Andrew Tate – no, stick with us – where the toxic manfluencer (and much else besides) had a not entirely surprising message for anyone’s who’s vaccinated against Covid (and anything else, presumably).

I don’t sleep with vaccinated women pic.twitter.com/DVgI0y0bFl — Tate News (@TateNews_) January 7, 2024

Eagle-eyed readers (all of you, surely) will have noticed that’s not actually his official account, so in the unlikely event you were concerned it might not be entirely accurate, here’s his official one …

I dont sleep with vaccinated women. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) December 2, 2022

And the entire internet – yes, we have gone and read the whole thing – made the same joke.

1.

I'd get the vaccination for this reason alone https://t.co/LTQP6RCrAe — CJ (@carlyjohnson123) January 8, 2024

2.

Thank you for doing your part to encourage people to get vaccinated. — Paul Graham (@paulg) January 8, 2024

3.

If I were a woman, I would view this as yet another of the advantages of being vaccinated. https://t.co/hk1TjGFZW9 — David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) January 8, 2024

4.

I guess the vaccine saved me from covid and you! 2 birds 1 stone — Ladie~~Tammy (@LadieTammy) January 8, 2024

5.

Turns out vaccines can protect you against more than just disease https://t.co/LJFTSZ4kQ2 — Noah Smith (@Noahpinion) January 9, 2024

6.

Vaccinated ladies be like pic.twitter.com/ao4ftgF6OC — KirbyMorgan (@Jk754356883) January 7, 2024

7.

Proof that the vaccine works. https://t.co/GERClZ4na7 — Helen The Walt (@HelenTheeWalt) January 9, 2024

8.

What about vaccinated men? — karanbir singh (@karanbirtinna) January 8, 2024

9.

Protect yourself from this man – get vaccinated. https://t.co/D3qwrDwxli — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 9, 2024

10.

Vaccinated women don’t want to sleep with you either. — RealHousewifeOfMichigan (@RealHousewifeMi) January 8, 2024

11.

Fantastic new pro-vaccine ad https://t.co/A3KBj0O31R — Amanda Deibert (@amandadeibert) January 9, 2024

12.

Do you request medical records before the process goes down.. — Business Dad (@Businesssdad) January 7, 2024

13.

Oh yay vaccines work! https://t.co/VAT74GJRxF — Sanitary Panels (@sanitarypanels) January 9, 2024

And also this!

All this toxic masculine motherfucker does is talk shit. He’s totally incapable of simply staying in his own mediocre lane and shutting the fuck up. — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) January 8, 2024

To conclude …

Source @TateNews_