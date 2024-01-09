Science

Andrew Tate says he won’t sleep with vaccinated women and the entire internet made the same joke

Poke Staff. Updated January 9th, 2024

To the world of Andrew Tate – no, stick with us – where the toxic manfluencer (and much else besides) had a not entirely surprising message for anyone’s who’s vaccinated against Covid (and anything else, presumably).

Eagle-eyed readers (all of you, surely) will have noticed that’s not actually his official account, so in the unlikely event you were concerned it might not be entirely accurate, here’s his official one …

And the entire internet – yes, we have gone and read the whole thing – made the same joke.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

And also this!

To conclude …

Source @TateNews_